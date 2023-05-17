HAVERHILL — Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said a construction worker who was involved in the demolition of the Best Western hotel across from Westgate Plaza received non-life threatening injuries when a wall collapsed and he was buried in rubble.
O'Brien said his department was notified at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday about the accident at the Best Western, 401 Lowell Ave.
He said Engine 1 from the High Street station arrived first. With help from workers on site, they removed the man from the debris and treated him before transporting him to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
"I believe OSHA was called in and the workers were allowed to continue to work," O'Brien said.
A spokesperson for OSHA said his agency is investigating the incident but that no other information is available at this time.
The rebuilt hotel is expected to reopen sometime this year, under a new brand and with expanded in-room amenities and room types, according to Giri Hotel Management, which owns the site.
A statement issued last October by Giri Hotel Management noted the hotel has been a cornerstone building for over 50 years. Visit online at girihotels.com.
