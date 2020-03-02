HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will host five extraordinary speakers and more than 300 guests for a day of defining moments, connection and personal empowerment when it holds its 24th annual Winning Opportunities for Women Conference Friday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury.
This annual event provides local women in business a forum to support one another, exchange business tips and other information to promote the growth of women in the business community.
This year’s “The Time is Now” theme aims to highlight how the featured speakers overcame personal and professional obstacles to achieve success. These inspiring women will discuss their strategies and tactics for success and how resilience is the catalyst for accomplishment.
Featured speakers include Christa Brown, founder and director of the Free Soil Arts Collective and marketing manager for EforAll; state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; Amy Latimer, president of the TD Garden; Shirley Leung, columnist and associate editor, Boston Globe; and Taniya Nayak, owner of Taniya Nayak Design and design expert for HGTV and the Food Network.
A UMass Lowell grad, Nayak will be interviewed by UMass Lowell Chancellor Jackie Moloney.
Earlybird pricing of $89 per person (tables of five for $425) ends March 1. Tickets include the conference, a continental breakfast, lunch, and a private shopping experience.
Seating is limited. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Vendor space and type is limited.
For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, visit haverhillchamber.com.
For more information, contact Melissa Seavey at melissa@haverhillchamber.com or 978-241-2971.