Haverhill came together Saturday to pay tribute to the city’s fallen veterans at Hilldale Cemetery, laying 357 wreaths on graves of lost servicemen and women.
The third annual wreath-laying ceremony was part of a nationwide effort to remember the fallen and honor those who serve, organizer Tammy Dobrosielski said.
Hilldale Cemetery was one of1,600 locations around the country, including Arlington National Cemetery, to take part in the ceremony. Wreaths were laid in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.