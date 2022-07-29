HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA held a ribbon-cutting July 26 for improvements being made to its Early Education and Childhood Center through a $250,000 Early Education and Out of School capital grant awarded by the Children’s Investment Fund.
The grant will fund paving the entire lot around the Center, located in the Whittier Building at 87 Winter St., as well as building, repointing/rebuilding an old retaining wall, installing an infant/toddler playground, roof repairs, new awnings at the side entrances, playground fencing and parking lot fencing, tree removal, the purchase of outdoor play toys, a new shed for outdoor play toy storage, and HEPA filters for classrooms.
Speakers included State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill; Theresa Jordan of the Children’s Investment Fund; Maria Martinez, Northeast Regional Director of the Department of Early Education and Care, and Chris Lovasco, president and CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore. Guests included various city and school officials.
