As parents juggle a work-life balance that has been turned upside down and inside out because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the local Y has stepped up to help.
The YMCA of the North Shore is providing educational and enrichment support to more than 600 school-age children and their families in the region through its School-Age Learning Pod Program.
The pods program is available at the YMCAs in Haverhill, Plaistow, Beverly, Salem, Swampscott, Cape Ann and Ipswich.
"As we continue to pivot to meet the needs of our community throughout COVID-19, we recognized that this school year would be different. As the largest provider of childcare on the North Shore, the Y wanted to help," said Chris Lovasco, the YMCA of North Shore's president and CEO.
The Y's Learning Pods provide families with additional childcare options once the school day ends whether that school day is in-person or remote.
The program provides technology and education blocks for virtual learning; homework guidance; creative arts and STEM blocks; social-emotional learning, recess, and outdoor adventures; lunch and snack; access to gymnastics and pools; and an inclusion specialist to support students.
The Y's initiative came as parents and caregivers found themselves faced with juggling remote work and managing their children's new learning schedules.
Available at YMCA of the North Shore's seven facilities, those interested in enrolling their child in the program can visit northshoreymca.org/school-age-learning-pods for more information.
"We are pleased to join our public school education partners to provide wrap-around support including remote learning days," Lovasco said.