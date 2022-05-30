HAVERHILL — Meta Addiction Treatment center will open its doors in downtown Haverhill in the coming weeks to help those suffering from substance abuse and alcoholism.
“Pretty much everyone knows someone who is affected by this,” Aristotle Nikolaou said. “We really felt the need to have a location in this area so we can reach and try to help more people.”
Nikolaou is Meta’s program director. Along with Ed Lepage, their executive director, and two additional business partners, the Meta team decided to expand their services to the Merrimack Valley after seeing the impact their first location in North Reading had on their clients’ recoveries.
Their new 4,000-square-foot space at 25 Railroad Square, Unit 504, is brightly lit by numerous windows. There’s exposed brick and commanding archways leading to group therapy rooms and community areas. The spot felt homey and part of the reason it was chosen as both Nikolaou and Lepage felt their clients would find comfort in the openness and build a camaraderie among each other there.
Meta was established in 2020. Looking to open another location, Nikolaou and Lepage saw a void to fill in this area and last summer decided Haverhill would be their second spot. The two saw many clients helped at their center in North Reading who came from the Merrimack Valley. Along with other partnerships in the area for their treatment center, Haverhill was the perfect city setting to offer outpatient services, they said.
“Our mission is to serve as many people as possible and having this location in the Merrimack Valley really expands that,” Lepage said.
Lepage and the Meta team also saw the value their programs could be to a densely populated area and one that could benefit from public transportation accessibility and a shorter commute.
“For whatever reason for outpatient programs, people don’t want to travel far,” Lepage said. “It’s a daily thing for a lot of people. To have to get in your car or find a ride five days a week that’s a half an hour or more away, it becomes a barrier for people to get into treatment.”
The availability of outpatient programs is a cause close to Nikolaou and Lepage as both struggled with addictions. They hope their experiences of finding sobriety and their own recovery process will help others who seek treatment at their outpatient centers.
“There are a lot of people out there that are suffering that don’t think there’s a way out,” Nikolaou said. “I didn’t think I was going to see 30 years old. To have found that solution and to bring it to other people, it spoke to me. It was something I knew I wanted to pursue for the rest of my life.”
In his early years of sobriety, Nikolaou opened Number 16 in 2008, a recovery house for men in Wakefield, with his then- business partner who was on a similar life path. Nikolaou met Lepage through his 12-Step program and entered into a business partnership with him when establishing Meta.
Meta offers an array of programs such as partial hospitalization, an intensive outpatient program and family therapy. Partial hospitalization — their day treatment — will be provided Monday through Friday for clients to engage in different forms of group therapy, such as meditation and psychoeducation.
Their intensive outpatient program will allow clients to come in for treatment with clinicians and therapists three to five times a week. Lepage said ideally someone suffering would start in a partial hospitalization program and work their way to an outpatient program, which would give an individual nearly three months of treatment.
Meta’s group therapy space in Haverhill will also have remote capabilities for those wishing to join via zoom, but will mostly be in person.
Family group sessions are another treatment option. These sessions allow parents, spouses and others to learn the differences between helping and enabling their loved ones dealing with addiction. It also offers support for families emotionally affected by their experiences trying to help.
“From my own experience, when I was going through my addiction, my illness, my parents were suffering immensely,” Nikolaou said. “We see the loved one who has the issue with drugs or alcohol getting help, but then the family members or the spouses or the parents are sitting there and it’s almost like they are still suffering because of the trauma.”
So, Nikolaou said, they will try to offer them a solution, too.
“We hope if a person has a family member that wants to be involved that they will jump in fully with both feet,” Nikolaou said. “We can treat the client as well as help the family members. But we keep it separate.”
Lepage sees the center servicing 50 to 70 clients down the road, taking in account some will be there three days a week and others every day so the numbers will fluctuate. Their outpatient programs allow those seeking treatment to go about their daily lives. Their clients go to work and also seek treatment while some attend a night intensive outpatient program so they can work during the day.
Most think of treatment for substance abuse as a 30-day program where someone leaves home. Meta’s services allow their clients to go about their lives and fit in programs to best serve an individual’s recovery process, knowing each path is different.
“Not everyone has the opportunity to do a 30-day program and even the ones that do, they come back home,” Lepage said. “You go away and maybe you get inspired about your sobriety and recovery, but then you come back and all your problems that you left behind for 30 days are there. Being in an outpatient program, you’re coming from home and experiencing life, but also have the support. It allows people to have extra time to concentrate on themselves.”
The city of Haverhill has welcomed Meta, and now Meta is ready to welcome those dealing with substance abuse through their doors. Lepage said the city’s Probation Department, police and their landlord are excited for what they will be able to offer this community.
Lepage and Nikolaou hope their new clients will be able to take their firsthand experiences in their own recovery and see they too can make a change in their lives. From the North Reading facility to Nikolaou’s 12-Step program, they’ve seen people take control of their lives and become husbands and wives and parents again. The programs Meta have built show how a supportive community can make all the difference in one’s journey to sobriety.
“I went from not wanting to have to face another day to loving the life that I live,” Lepage said. “Being able to share that with other people and see them have that same transition, it’s the best thing to be a part of. Doing this allows us to do that on a scale that we wouldn’t be able to do as individuals.”
She has a metaphor for the transformation.
“You get to see that light come on for people,” Lepage said. “There’s truly a lightness. Once that switch goes on, it’s a beautiful thing to see.”
