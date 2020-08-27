LAWRENCE — Mayor Daniel Rivera is inviting young people across the city ages 13 to 22 to participate in a survey to help identify how to use a $300,000 investment in youth empowerment programs.
The survey will be open until Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at https://bit.ly/3aSvqT8.
"The current climate as it relates to race issues, climate change and politics has created a platform for young voices and perspectives to be magnified and projected, showing the importance and validity of youth experience and ideas,” Rivera said. “The ways in which we invest this money should be impactful for Lawrence youth and the only way to ensure this is to listen to what they think is important — to let the youth guide the agenda.''
Art show and sale in progress
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association's Band of Brushes annual show and sale is running through Oct. 24.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exhibit has been re-created as a virtual show and online experience and can be viewed at bandofbrushes.com.
The show features 11 Newburyport Art Association artists. All of their paintings can be viewed in their individual galleries by clicking on the artist's name. Paintings can be viewed virtually hanging on walls in a variety of settings as well, for example in a living room or a kitchen.
All sales are to be transacted directly with the individual artist through their provided email link. The Newburyport Art Association and the Band of Brushes have no liability for any sales issues. Please see contact information within the artist’s gallery.
Pelham offers yoga classes
PELHAM — Pelham Parks and Recreation offers adult yoga classes Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 21 (no class Monday, Oct. 12), from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and gentle yoga, Saturdays, Sept. 12 through Oct. 17, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road.
Certified instructor Heidi Weishaar will lead a yoga class for men and women. All levels are welcome and yoga blocks and straps are recommended but not required. A fall promo special offers $20 off for both nights in session 1 for newcomers.
Certified instructor Daryle Hillsgrove will lead gentle yoga, a slower-paced class for beginners and people with mobility or health problems. A foam yoga block is recommended but not required. New sessions are offered throughout the year. Cost is $60 and $48 for people over 60.
Participants should bring a floor mat and water bottle. Participants must wear masks, disinfect mats and other materials before entering, and maintain social distancing.
Register online or in person at 6 Village Green. For more information, phone 603-635-6951, email recreation@pelhamweb.com or visit pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Antique truck and car show canceled
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Firefighters Association canceled its annual MacDonald Memorial 17th annual Antique Truck and Car Show due to social distancing guidelines.
The event was set for Labor Day on Sept. 7 and the firefighters association hopes to continue it next year.
Plaistow food drive
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Lions Club will be hosting a food drive from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 12 at the Westville Road Park and Ride.
Anyone who would like to donate items to support the Power Pack Program at Pollard Elementary School can pull up at the Park and Ride. There is no need to get out of vehicles. Lions Club members will collect donations out of people's trunks when they drive up to the trailer.
The program wish list of items in individual serving sizes preferred includes canned pasta dinners/soups, fruit cups, tuna, cereal, vegetables, crackers, peanut butter, popcorn, 100% juice boxes and sugar free pudding cups. For a complete list of items needed, email plaistownh.lions@gmail.com or visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/plaistow/index.php.