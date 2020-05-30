HAVERHILL — Who has two legs and a coffee cup as the rest of his body?
Cuppy, that's who.
The oddly shaped, eye-catching Dunkin mascot made a visit to Haverhill Friday, stopping at all three of the city's Market Basket stores, the Post Office in Washington Square and all four fires stations.
Cuppy gave out more than 700 gift cards worth $10 each to honor and thank people who are the city's everyday heroes during the coronavirus crisis.
The effort was organized by the Scrivanos Franchise Group, which operates seven Dunkin shops in Haverhill.