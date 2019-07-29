Youth Basketball League gets a visit 

LAWRENCE — Texas Roadhouse and Launch paid a visit to the the City Youth Basketball League Skills and Drills Program recently. Andy Armadillo and Joey Kangaroo both got to shoot hoops with these children and leave some prizes.
The City Youth Basketball League is directed by Carlos Nunez. Nunez had a vision of starting a basketball league for five years, but finding a venue was problematic until Central Catholic High School offered the gym.
In its first year, the league is based in the inner city of Lawrence and open to anyone in the area. In order to keep costs down for participants, the group relies on support and sponsorship from those in the community. Anyone interested in supporting the league may contact Nunez directly at thecitybasketball@yahoo.com.
Drop-in historical games and crafts
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is hosting historical games and crafts every Tuesday from July 30 to Aug. 20. This drop-in program changes weekly and is held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to noon.
Activities include Colonial rolling hoops and loom weaving, 19th century base ball, 20th century "cootie catchers," board games and more
No registration is required. This is a free program series, but donations are appreciated.
The Buttonwoods Museum is at 240 Water St. Enter via John Ward Avenue. Visit online at www.buttonwoods.org.
Merrimack Valley Chamber to host networking mixer
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business networking and referral mixer at the Stevens Estate in North Andover on July 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event will feature complimentary appetizers from Joe Fish, as well as door prizes.
Price of admission is $10 for members and $20 for future members.
Free talk on ClearCaptions phones
HAVERHILL — A representative from ClearCaptions will host a lunch-and-learn program at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 31.
If you are experiencing any form of hearing loss, you may qualify to receive a ClearCaptions phone at no cost to you. ClearCaptions is a Federal Communications Commission certified telephone captioning provider. Service is paid for by Americans with Disabilities Act.
To register for this event, contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Free concert in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD — The final Pavilion at Ordway Park concert is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 31.
The duo Knock on Wood will perform acoustic folk-rock featuring singer-songwriter Howie Newman on guitar, lead vocals and harmonica.
Ordway Park is located at the intersection of 599 Main St. (Route 121) and Depot Road.
Bring chairs, blankets and picnic lunches.
The free performance is part of the summer music series sponsored by Hampstead Cable TV. In lieu of admission, bring donations suitable for those serving overseas in the military or monetary donations to help with the cost of shipping.
The rain venue for the concert is Hadley Hall at Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main St. Visit online at meetinghousepark.org or call 603-560-5069.
Nutrition program perk
HAVERHILL — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients can participate in the Healthy Incentives Program and buy fresh fruit and vegetables from an authorized farm or vendor and receive the value of the produce back on their EBT card.
SNAP recipients will receive $1 for each dollar spent on eligible fruits and vegetables up to a monthly limit.
A household of one to two people can receive up to $40 per month in additional benefits. A household of three to five people can receive up to $60. And a family with six or more people can receive up to $80 in additional benefits.
Fresh local produce is available at farmers markets, farm stands, mobile markets, and Community Supported Agriculture programs.