HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts has extended acceptance of nominations for this year’s Tribute to Women to March 16.
A hallmark of Tribute is that women honored come from all walks of life; their contributions are varied, and all are remarkable in their own unique way. Since 1983, the YWCA’s Tribute to Women awards luncheon has recognized over 1,200 Merrimack Valley and North Shore women leaders from business and community organizations. This year, Tribute to Women’s Diamond sponsor is Pfizer.
YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts was founded in the 1890s to assure that women have the tools, skills and opportunities they need to become and remain personally and economically self-sufficient.
Nominations can be sent to the YWCA, Attention: Eunice Zeigler, 38 Lawrence St., Lawrence, MA 01840 or online at www.ywcanema.org/tribute. The Tribute to Women luncheon takes place at the Andover Country Club on May 12 at noon. Sponsorships are available by accessing the website.