HAVERHILL — The citywide cleanup has returned after a two-year break and will be held Saturday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will focus on public spaces in the city’s various neighborhoods, including country roads that are strewn with litter. This may also include sidewalks, roadsides, school grounds and parks. Volunteers are encouraged to meet at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., at 8:30 a.m. for a brief kickoff and to pick up T-shirts, trash bags and snacks for your group.
The Citizens Center will serve as the registration and information center. Trash bags, leaf bags and refreshments will be available all day. Volunteers can organize their own neighborhood or park clean up or can join in another identified cleanup site. All cleanup locations are on city property, including roadsides. Trash should be put into plastic trash bags. Leaves and other yard waste should be put into leaf bags, branches should be stacked in piles, and sand should be swept into piles and left on the street for pick up.
Register online at www.haverhillrec.com under “Register,” “Programs or Activities,” then “Select Activity” and “Earth Day Clean Up.” From there choose your site. If you don’t see a site on the list that you want to clean, contact Ben Delaware at bdelaware@cityofhaverhill.com, call 978-374-2388 and press 4 or email Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net.
Register online by April 22 and be entered into a free raffle to win one of two children’s bikes donated by Riverside Cycle.
Antisemitism talk set for Thursday
ANDOVER — Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley will present part 2 of a 4-part series “Exploring Antisemitism” via Zoom Thursday, April 7. This program will feature Dr. Joseph T. Kelley and begins at 7:15 p.m.
Antisemitism, while one of the oldest and intractable examples of humankind’s irrational hate toward others, is, at the same time, one of the least understood. With the recent rise in antisemitism in this country and across the world, Congregation Beth Israel invites you to attend a series, via Zoom, addressing these important issues:
Kelley is Professor of Religious and Theological Studies at Merrimack College, where he also directed the Center for the Study of Jewish-Christian-Muslim Relations. He has served Merrimack for over 40 years in various administrative and teaching roles, including as provost and dean.
To receive the Zoom link for this presentation, call 978-474-0540 or contact Amy Sherr at amy@bethisraelmv.org.
Haverhill Bank offers homebuyers assistance
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Bank begins accepting applications April 1 for home downpayment help and other benefits through either Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Equity Builder Program or the Housing Our Workforce programs.
The Equity Builder Program offers grants to help buyers earning up to 80% of the area median income with down payment and closing cost assistance along with homebuyer education and counseling. Borrowers may receive up to $22,000. Housing Our Workforce provides those earning between 80% and 120% of the area median income with matching grants for down payments of up to $20,000. Both programs are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Haverhill Bank is eligible to receive up to $220,000 through the Equity Builder Program and up to $150,000 through the Housing Our Workforce program.
To learn more about applying for assistance, call 978-374-0161.
Business Expo features events
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its Spring Business (in-person) Expo, Trade Show and Health & Wellness Fair on Wednesday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St. Free admission to the public.
The day’s events will also include a free Hispanic Multicultural Workforce program and breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Phoenician Restaurant, which is adjacent to Michael’s Function Hall. Registration is necessary. An Economic Development Forum featuring Mike Kennealy, secretary of housing and economic development, is from noon to 1:30 p.m. also at the Phoenician. Tickets to this forum are $30 for members and $50 for future members and include a hot plated lunch.
To register for the workforce program or the Economic Forum, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com, call 978-686-0900 or email office@merrimackvalleychamber.com.
