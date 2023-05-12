HAVERHILL — Standard and Poor’s has reaffirmed the city’s strong financial position by retaining its AA bond rating, which the community has received each year since 2013.
Mayor James Fiorentini said if the city had been downgraded to A – one tier lower, it would have resulted in about 3% more in interest costs over the life of the loan for the new Consentino Middle School. The higher interest rate would have cost taxpayers approximately $2.6 million over 25 years.
“The stable outlook reflects S&P Global Ratings’ view of Haverhill’s strong economy, formal financial planning and policies, and history of balanced operations,” a new A&P report said. “We think these factors should allow the city to maintain or improve reserves despite large retirement liabilities that could potentially pressure the long-term budget.”
Fiorentini noted that the city’s bond rating has steadily improved from Baa3 (under Moody’s Investor Services) and BBB (under Standard & Poor’s) since he became mayor in 2004.
At that time, Haverhill and Springfield were tied for the lowest municipal bond rating in the state. While Fiorentini has been mayor, the city has gone from the lowest bond rating in its history to the highest.
“I was proud to see that two of the reasons for our strong bond rating was strong management and maintain strong reserves,” Fiorentini said. “Over the years, we have held a tight rein on spending and increased our reserves to the adequate number we have today.
“Our policies of strict fiscal discipline and strong management have saved us millions of dollars in interest payments over the years and made new projects like the Consentino School and the Hunking School possible,” he added.
“Had our bond rating remained where it was when I took office, we would not be talking today about a new Consentino School,” the mayor said.
The bond rating document from Standard & Poor’s says the AA rating reflects that company’s opinion of Haverhill’s strong local economy with access to the Boston metropolitan statistical area, which is considered broad and diverse, noting the city’s economy continues to experience growth due to continuing private investments and thriving real estate market conditions.
The document highlights economic development and sites plans for Lupoli Companies to build a $160 million development on Merrimack Street.
They would include replacing the Herbert H. Goecke Parking Deck, plans for several large housing developments as a response to very strong housing demand, and plans to create an industrial park to accommodate new businesses looking to expand or relocate in Haverhill.
Additional factors included the rating agency’s opinion of Haverhill’s steady tax base growth coupled with strong wealth and income; strong reserves with balanced financial operations; well-embedded, strong financial management practices; policies coupled with a strong institutional framework score, and manageable fixed costs, albeit large long-term retirement liabilities.
S&P’s outlook for Haverhill notes: “The stable outlook reflects S&P Global Ratings’ view of Haverhill’s strong economy, formal financial planning and policies, and history of balanced operations. We think these factors should allow the city to maintain or improve reserves despite large retirement liabilities that could potentially pressure the long-term budget.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.