HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill has named Rabbi Ashira Stevens as its new spiritual leader beginning July 1. Stevens succeeds Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, who has served as cantor since 2016 and spiritual leader since 2018.
“We are so excited to have Rabbi Stevens back in our community,” said Temple Emanu-El President Jennifer Lampron. “Rabbi Stevens first came to Temple Emanu-El as an intern four years ago. Since then, she has continued her engagement and strengthened her bond with our community. Rabbi Stevens’ rich background — from her wealth of educational experience to her ability to reach those of various levels of observance — makes her the perfect choice to lead our congregation.”
Stevens said she is delighted to be returning to Temple Emanu-El in this new role.
“As their intern, I was struck by how warm and nurturing everyone was,” Stevens said. “As rabbi, I am looking forward to being part of this holy caring community. I hope to share my love of Judaism such that people of all ages and from all backgrounds find their place within our traditions and as a part of Temple Emanu-El. Judaism offers so many ways ‘in’ — whether through studying our sacred texts, engaging in acts of social justice to repair our world, or sharing a good meal— and I am excited to explore the many ways we can connect and grow together.’”
Broekhuysen added that “President Lampron and the board have made a wonderful choice.”
“Rabbi Ashira Stevens is a thoughtful, musical, generous, experienced, deeply committed Jewish clergyperson,” Broekhuysen said. “She teaches with every breath she takes, and she connects warmly and genuinely with every person she meets. I am overjoyed that she is coming to serve this community, and I know that she will partner deeply and beautifully with Temple Emanu-El’s lay leadership and staff.”
Stevens, who ordained at Hebrew College in June 2023, is originally from the Midwest and completed her undergraduate education at Indiana University in marketing and international studies.
After moving to Boston, she discovered her passion for learning Hebrew and anything related to Judaism. In 2005, she completed a master of arts in Jewish studies at Hebrew College, where she also helped to develop the online learning programs.
Through her experiences teaching in local area synagogues and at Prozdor, she fell in love with Jewish education, which led to her decision to pursue the rabbinate.
During her time as a rabbinical student, Stevens served as the rabbinic intern at Temple Emanu-El, at the Jewish Learning Collaborative of Metrowest, and at Temple Beth David in Westwood.
She also spent a summer as a student chaplain at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She finds particular delight in making Judaism accessible and relevant for people of all ages and backgrounds, whether through exploring sacred texts, sharing meaningful ritual moments, or talking over coffee or a meal, Temple officials said.
Stevens lives in Natick with her spouse, Aaron, and their three children — Caleb, 17, Ellie, 15, and Jacob, 10. In addition to enjoying time with her family and friends, Stevens spends her free time reading, practicing Zentangle (a meditative art form), enjoying music — sometimes even playing clarinet — baking, and walking through the woods.
Temple Emanu-El is a dynamic Reform congregation with a traditional yet creative orientation serving a community of diverse needs and backgrounds. For more information about membership, religious school, adult education, and social programs, contact Lisa Anthony at 978-373-3861 or visit TempleEmanu-El.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.