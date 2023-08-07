LAWRENCE – A year ago it was around 40 girls.
This week, it was just over 50 girls.
What is the same is the mission for these girls, all associated with the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence:
Teach them about basketball and the fact they can be anybody they want ... not necessarily in that order.
Created in the realm of the former famed Academic-Basketball-Awareness (ABC) Camp created by Bert Hammel, who passed away nearly five years ago.
The Monday through Thursday camp at Central Catholic, is about basketball instruction and great “swag” — all campers got their own sports tech T-shirt, shorts, backpack loaded with school supplies, basketball and all the food they could eat — for free.
The camp is called B.A.L.L., as in “Basketball and Life Lessons.”
It was also about empowerment: Female empowerment in particular.
Of the 70 people in the gym, including coaches, there were only a two men, camp founder Pat Costello, and camp “photographer” Steve Kelley, who “retired” from the club his winter.
The “Life Lessons” part is really what drove Costello to meet with Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence leaders in April of 2022.
It apparently was an easy sell.
“This was a great idea and we were all on board,” said Amanda Hinchcliffe, a 13-year program director at the club. “This is a great opportunity for our girls. There are so many role models for them here, girls coaching who used to attend the club. This isn’t just about basketball. It’s about seeing women can be leaders and are leaders.”
This is not Costello’s first rodeo when it comes to looking out for girls and basketball. In 2014, he started a fall league for Merrimack Valley high school girls’ teams, which is now a non-profit called “Off-Season Hoops.”
This camp is under the same umbrella.
Costello doesn’t hide from the fact that he “stole” the idea from one of his heroes, Bert Hammel. Costello in fact worked at the camp for several years.
“Seeing the impact Bert’s camp had on those boys made a lasting impression on me,” said Costello, referring to the week-long overnight camp for 150 boys from the club in which the campers stayed on Merrimack’s campus.
“When I started my organization 10 years ago I had a vision to one day offer a similar, smaller scale summer program to kids within my community,” said Costello. “I had hoped to start this type of initiative a few years ago, but got side-tracked with pandemic.”
Cice Reyes, a coach at the camp and head coach for the Governors Academy girls basketball team, was around when Hammel started an ABA Camp for girls.
“It was incredible and inspired me, just like this camp is doing,” said Reyes. “Bert Hammel was an incredible human being. He cared. and a lot of us that came up through ABA and the club want to give back. We understand what this support means.”
Jarelise Torres, 13, of Methuen, a club member, said the entire four days has made this summer special.
“I love everything about it,” said Torres. “I’ve learned a lot about leadership, body language and how teammates are watching you. Personally, I love the competition. I love to compete and this is all about that.”
Costello’s experience with finding sponsors for the fall girls high school basketball league helped immensely, as his organization was able to get local eateries to donate lunches and other businesses to help pay other expenses.
Central Catholic also stepped up offering use of the gym. Central’s girls basketball coach Casey Grange worked the camp, too, along with a few of her players. The school donated classroom and gym time to the camp.
The girls arrived at the club by 7:30 a.m. for breakfast and were bused over to Central Catholic for the 8:30 a.m. start.
The mornings were geared toward “life lessons,” with the girls attending sessions about nutrition, body image, social media bullying, drug and alcohol addiction, self-esteem and other important issues.
The classes are Body Language / Non Verbal Communication; Social Media; Substance Abuse; Yoga / Relaxation; and Vision Boards.
Classes are led by club staffers, community volunteers, local female coaches and school administrators.
The afternoons are about basketball, with two divisions – WNBA and College. There were four teams in each division.
Another highlight was having successful, female speakers: Dr. Mallika Marshall — WBZ Medical Reporter; Amaka Ubaka — 7News Anchor; Priscilla Casper — NBC News Anchor; Carrie Moore — Harvard Women’s Basketball Coach with her coaching staff; and Kristen McDonnell — Norwood High Girls’ Coach.
The girls also got a treat with a few female FBI agents talking to the girls about their careers.
“This is a labor of love,” said Costello. “The girls realize that they really can be anybody they want to be. and we’re using a little basketball to get there.”
