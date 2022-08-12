EAST KINGSTON, N.H. — With 14 acres of beautiful woods and pine trees along the Powwow River in East Kingston, New Hampshire, what’s not to like at Camp Tricklin’ Falls?
Run by the Haverhill YMCA, the summer camp offers kayaking, swimming in the river, sports, nature exploration and more.
Campers enjoy an archery range, arts and crafts, a 55-foot climbing tower and challenge course, low ropes course for team building, canoeing, nature and wilderness discovery stations, sports fields, STEAM activities and weekly fun-filled themes.
The camp also offers a Counselor-In-Training (CIT) program, which is built around the YMCA’s core values and focuses on different aspects of being a camp counselor.
Camp Tricklin’ Falls opened just after the end of the last school year and will close just before the start of the new school year.
Visit the Haverhill YMCA online at www.northshoreymca.org/locations/haverhill-ymca.
