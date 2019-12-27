Having a conversation about advanced directives

Q: I was unable to go back home for Christmas. I am planning to make up for this by being in town to celebrate my parent's 50th wedding anniversary later this winter. They have told me this will be a good time for us to sit down and discuss their end of life wishes. I am not looking forward to this aspect of the visit but since I am an only child I guess I need to step up to the plate so to speak. As long as we are going to do this are there other topics we should discuss at the same time?
A: Discussions regarding Advance Directives are perhaps one of the most important and emotional issues a family can encounter with their loved ones. Understandably this is not a pleasant subject but your parents are wise to inform you of their wishes since you may very well be required to carry out their instructions in the future.
You are correct in assuming there are other issues that should be addressed. If this does not occur during this visit it should be in the near future. You might be surprised to learn of all the documents you will need to be able to locate in the event of one or both of your parents. Ask if they have a will or trust and where the original is kept. If they own their home or other property where can the deeds be found? Do they have life insurance policies? What are their preference for burial arrangements?
I know one individual who is running into road blocks because she can not locate her mother's official birth certificate and marriage license. Hopefully your parents have these in a file or safe location. If one of your parents served in the military will you be able to find their service records? If you are their only heir make sure you are aware of their investments, bank and savings accounts, retirement and or pension benefits.
You may find once you start the conversation other topics will come up that should be pursued. Far too many families find they are totally unprepared to handle all the legal and financial arrangement because they never asked the right questions.
Joan Hatem-Roy is the CEO of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley Inc. and North Shore Elder Services.