NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover police are looking to protect, serve and — well — cuddle.
Officer Scarlett, a 10-week-old English cream golden retriever, was welcomed with open arms to the North Andover Police Department this past week.
“She’s so mellow and laid back,” said her handler, Officer Mark Wilson. “She’s awesome.”
Scarlett, who will serve as a member of the Community Impact Unit with Wilson, was officially sworn into the North Andover Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 7.
“I, Scarlett, will support my officer and my community with my officer and my community with my whole heart and soul,” Scarlett’s paw-signed oath read. “I promise to comfort, encourage and sooth away sadness, fear and confusion. I offer a warm heart, tender companionship and unconditional love. I will serve my community throughout my days to the best of my ability.”
On Friday, Sept. 1, the Wilson family picked up Scarlett, who is named in honor of the Scarlet Knights. She loves to play with her new older sister Molly, who is Wilson’s two-year-old Saint Bernard.
“At home she plays, but when she’s at the schools she has that temperament (of being calm),” Wilson said.
Scarlett has already made visits to Bass Pro shops, soccer games, lemonade stands and North Andover Fire Department Station 2.
“We’re trying to go places to get her exposed to some larger settings,” Wilson said.
On Friday, Sept. 8, she visited the North Andover Middle School.
“100 kids instantly drew to her,” Wilson said. “She didn’t even flinch…She just loves people and the kids already.”
There were some students, Wilson said, who did not want anything to do with dogs. They were afraid, but Scarlett was able to sooth many of their fears, include one child who was struggling behaviorally.
Wilson and Scarlett work with Deanna Lima, community support coordinator, and Crystal Clunie, community support case manager. If someone is in crisis, the pair will visit to make them feel better, Wilson said.
Wilson is also a School Resource Officer, so he expects Officer Scarlett to visit schools often. He does want Scarlett to be active within the community, as well, visiting senior centers, group homes and community centers.
“The goal is to bring her and build relationships with people who are having a bad day,” Wilson said. “I thought it was a great idea (to get Scarlett) because I’m going to all of these places … It just gives me more opportunities to meet other people.”
Scarlett has a vest that fits around her front with her Instagram handle, @officerscarlett_napd. The puppy can also be followed on Facebook as Officer Scarlett NAPD.
Officer Scarlett comes from Golden Opportunities for Independence, where previous community resource k9, Officer Gibbs, came from. The organization offers the training and golden retrievers are one of the best breeds for their temperaments, so Wilson said Scarlett was a perfect fit.
English cream golden retrievers are frequently touted as being healthy and having great temperaments, according to the Golden Retriever Club of America. Females can grow up to 70 pounds.
She has been going through trainings and will continue for the next few months. This past week, Officers Scarlett and Wilson attended training twice.
“She’s learning really fast,” Wilson said, showing how Scarlett can watch him, sit and lay down.
Residents can meet Officer Scarlett at her “puppy shower” on Sunday, Sept. 10, in front of the town hall, at 120 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be held rain or shine.
Due to Scarlett’s young age, she will not be able to meet and greet with other dogs at this time.
Officer Scarlett has everything she needs, but items for pets in need will be accepted and donated to Sweet Paws Rescue. Items on the organization’s “wish list” can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3z3hxhca.
“Any time she can help, even if it’s just for one person, that’s what she’s there for,” Wilson said. “I think she’s going to help a lot.”
