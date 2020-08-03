Having meals delivered for seniors 

Q: My father has a medical condition that makes him at risk for contacting COVID, and his physician has instructed him to remain at home as much as possible. I am worried about his nutrition. Is there a way he could receive meals delivered to his home?
A: Our agency operates Meals on Wheels, a federally funded nutrition program for eligible adults who are least 60 years old, are homebound, and unable to meet their daily nutritional needs. Homebound means someone is unable to leave his or her home without assistance. In your father's situation, we can ensure he receives meals.
Free meals are delivered by volunteers or staff five times a week. These drivers not only deliver meals but check in with the recipient daily and often notice if there are concerns that need to be addressed. This is a valuable service for individuals living alone and who may be isolated. Chinese and Latino meals are available as well as medically-tailored meals if required to meet specific nutritional guidelines, including cardiac, diabetic, renal and textured modified meals.
Our agency currently delivers approximately 3,000 meals each weekday through the 28 communities we serve. Donations to help support the program are always welcome.
Are you struggling caring for an older adult or having difficulty locating resources? Call 1-800-892-0890 (for the 23 cities and towns in the Merrimack Valley) or 978-750-4540 (for the five towns in the North Shore). Do you have a question? Email us at ageinfo@esmv.org. Joan Hatem-Roy is the CEO of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.