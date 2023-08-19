Pelham collects hazardous waste
PELHAM — A hazardous waste collection has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Pelham Transfer Station, 33 Newcomb Field Parkway.
The cost is $15 per vehicle. It covers up to 10 gallons or 20 pounds of waste.
Accepted hazardous waste materials include lead paint, brake fluids, fluorescent bulbs, mercury and household cleaners.
A full list of accept items can be found at nashuarpc.org/hhw.
For more information, call 603-417-6570.
Blood drive in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD — The Knights of Columbus Council will hold a Red Cross blood drive on Friday, Aug. 25, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the meeting room at St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Avenue.
Call 800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter STANNEHAMPSTEAD to schedule an appointment.
Brain injury group meets
ATKINSON —The Brain Injury Association support group has moved from Zoom to in-person meetings.
The group meets on the second Tuesday of the month from 6 p.m. to to 7:30 p.m. at Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801. Light refreshments will be served.
To register, contact Ellen Edgerly at ellen@bianh.org or 603-834-9570.
