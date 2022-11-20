A message to all parents, superintendents, teachers, coaches and, really, all adults:
The time is now to be outraged at what happened in the Haverhill High locker room, the ugly hazing that forced the cancelation of the Hillies’ season, and end this stuff now.
Anybody over 50 years old has read or heard about several of these hazings over the last two decades.
Every new incident seems worse than the last one.
I don’t understand or get the fascination with capturing the grouse incident on the iPhone camera, and then sending said video to friends.
So why are these incidents not explained, in detail, to every high school student in America, several times a year?
Here’s what every kid ages 14 to 19 needs to know:
If you are involved in a hazing like the one that happened at Haverhill High, particularly of a sexual nature, and "word" gets out to the public, you are in trouble.
No, make that deep trouble.
There is a chance your life, as you know it, will change forever.
If you’re arrested, your name gets in all media accounts, be it newspaper, video or television. There is shame in that.
Worse, though, is that the internet is now a real thing. And that story -- that story you were part of -- that got you arrested will follow you maybe for the rest of your life.
That’s the problem. The rest of a kid’s life, for a teenager, is next weekend.
Adults, particularly those in schools, where most of this stuff happens, need to step up, like the good auto mechanic, and use preventative maintenance.
As for condemning the alleged perpetrators of this possible crime, there is a limit.
Does it mean every kid associated with this incident is evil? And their parents?
That’s not for us to say. Kids do dumb things, and in this Haverhill case, really, really dumb things.
I’ve seen some of the comments, but this one seemed a little over-the-top: “Lock ‘em up and throw away the key.”
Really? Do we define people, especially young people, by an incident like this?
Those kids, particularly those ruled adults, will pay in for their decisions. The fact their Thanksgiving Day game has been cancelled – thankfully Lowell High was able to find an opponent in Winnacunnet Regional – is a heavy burden considering it negatively affects a few thousand people.
Even if there is no crime committed, I wouldn’t want to be them.
But that’s a story for another day. Today’s the day we need to educate our young people that really, really dumb decisions, some of them deemed evil, can follow you around a lot longer than next weekend.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.