BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey has cleared a proposed referendum for the November ballot seeking to repeal a new state law authorizing state drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants.
On Monday, Healey wrote to Secretary of State Bill Galvin that a review of the proposed referendum by her office determined that the proposal meets the legal criteria to appear on the ballot.
The move clears a path for opponents of the controversial law to begin collecting the 40,000 signatures of registered voters needed to make the Nov. 8 ballot. The Committee for a Fair and Secure Massachusetts must turn in the signatures to local election clerks before a Aug. 24 deadline.
Two weeks ago, Galvin wrote to Healey asking for a legal review of the proposal to determine if it is subject to the state's initiative petition law and requested "a fair and concise" summary of the new law.
"Given the constitutional time constraints, your prompt attention to this matter is appreciated," Galvin wrote in the June 15 letter.
The state's Republican Party, which is behind the repeal effort, had accused Healey of "slow-walking" the process of reviewing and certifying the referendum, using "political maneuvers" to delay the signature gathering effort. Healey is a vocal supporter of the new law.
"Every day that goes by while these delay tactics continue is a day that the referendum's supporters lose," MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons said in a recent statement. "Maura Healey is clearly catering to far-left special interest groups and delaying what is a mere legal formality."
A Healey spokeswoman declined to comment on the GOP's claims but said the AG's office on Monday certified a summary of the referendum, as required by law.
Under the new rules, which would go into effect next year, immigrants without legal residency status can only acquire standard driver’s licenses, not federally authorized REAL ID-compliant versions. Applicants will be required to produce at least two official identity documents. They will also need to prove Massachusetts residency to get a driver’s license.
Supporters of the law say it will improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented motorists who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
Critics say the new law lacks basic safeguards to prevent abuses and would unfairly reward people who are living in the United States illegally.
Democrats, who have super majorities in the House and Senate, pushed the bill through the Legislature amid opposition from Republican lawmakers and even some members of their own party.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the bill, citing concerns about the ability of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to verify the identity of people seeking a license and the possibility that it could inadvertently authorize undocumented immigrants to register and vote in state and local elections.
But the Legislature moved quickly to override Baker’s objections, mustering the two-thirds vote needed to make the proposal a law. Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted against the veto override during sessions two weeks ago.
Within days, Lyons announced plans to pursue a ballot question asking voters to overturn the new law.
The issue has become fodder in the governor's race with Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl sending a fundraising email to supporters on Monday accusing Healey of delaying certification of the ballot question for political reasons.
Healey is the only Democrat in the race to succeed Baker, who isn't seeking a third term.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
