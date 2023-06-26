BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is expanding the state’s emergency housing options amid an influx of migrants that officials say is putting an additional strain on the state's already overburdened homeless shelter system.
On Friday, Healey announced that she is opening a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the National Guard’s Joint Base Cape Cod and creating a "family welcome center" in Allston for newly arriving immigrants who are at risk of homelessness.
The plan calls for deploying at least 50 National Guard troops to support the temporary housing operations at the base, which is expected to provide shelter for up to 60 families in townhomes, according to the Healey administration.
"Over the past year, we've seen a steady rise in shelter demand due to the rising cost of housing, more families arriving in our nation and our state from other countries, and delayed federal work authorizations," Healey said in a statement. "Our administration has been working hard to meet this unprecedented need and use every resource at our disposal to help families."
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said townhome units at Base Cape Cod will provide new arrivals with "comfortable and private" housing with "outdoor space, and access service providers, resources and amenities to meet their immediate needs."
"This is a temporary solution, but we are grateful to the Massachusetts National Guard and the service providers who are working hard to ensure we provide families with safe places to stay," she said.
The Healey administration said it plans to open other emergency housing facilities across the state to help "alleviate strain" on hospitals, resettlement agencies and other groups.
Massachusetts has seen an influx of migrants amid a surge of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, which prompted the Healey administration to create a new immigration services program to help coordinate efforts to provide housing food, and other assistance to the new arrivals.
Last year, then Gov. Charlie Baker set up a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former U.S. Army base at Fort Devens, prompted by a spike in migrant arrivals.
Overall the efforts are costing the state's taxpayers millions of dollars, with little money coming from the federal government to cover those costs.
Earlier this month, Healey diverted $1.75 million in state funds to 17 nonprofits that are providing care for about 800 asylum seeking families. The money is meant to help migrants find emergency housing, enroll in school and child care programs and obtain legal representation.
Under Massachusetts’ right to shelter law, the state is required to provide emergency housing to individuals regardless of their immigration status.
Healey’s fiscal year 2024 budget called for more than $2 million in funding for the Office of Refugees and Immigrants, a $280,000 or 16-percent increase from the previous fiscal year. That funding is subject to House and Senate negotiations.
Members of the state's congressional delegation have joined Healey in pushing for more federal funding, and expedited federal work authorization for migrants, in part to help ease the financial burden on the state of providing assistance to new arrivals.
Congress earmarked $800 million in a federal spending bill approved in December to provide grant money to local governments and nonprofit groups to assist the homeless and newly arrived migrants. Massachusetts has only received $877,000, according to the federal agency.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
