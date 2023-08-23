LAWRENCE — Joan Shauri long dreamed of becoming a nurse and eventually working for UNICEF.
After coming to America from Tanzania with her family at age 10, she started school in Andover as a fifth-grader. She planned to graduate high school with a good grade point average and attend college.
But it was during the application process Shauri learned she was “undocumented” and attending college was a financial impossibility.
“Suddenly, it felt like none of it mattered, my dreams of going to college and pursuing a higher education were becoming just that — a dream,” she said.
Now, thanks to a new tuition equity plan for undocumented students approved recently in the state budget, attending college will become a reality for Shauri and thousands of other undocumented students in Massachusetts, she said.
The bill allows for students without legal immigration status to qualify for in-state tuition rates and state financial aid at public colleges or universities in Massachusetts.
“This is a great day for our state. This is a big step forward for students who have grown up here, worked here, and followed their dreams here in Massachusetts. It’s what is fair and what is right. They’re going to continue their journey on the same terms as their peers,” said Gov. Maura Healey, who headlined a celebratory event for the tuition equity program on the Lawrence campus of Northern Essex Community College early Tuesday afternoon.
Shauri, flanked by Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and an array of local and state officials, received a standing ovation after telling the standing-room-only crowd about her hard-fought journey to become a nursing student.
Speaking to the leaders gathered, including NECC President Lane Glenn, Shauri said it’s due to their hard work and advocacy “that people like me are able to study with less financial burden and more equity.”
“My story is not unique. Many undocumented people have undergone similar struggles when it comes to college and tuition,” said Shauri, who is a General Studies: Health Professions major at NECC.
Glenn, a key advocate for the tuition equity bill, noted Tuesday’s celebration was 20 years in the making.
“In that time, and in particular the last few months, a lot of people have contributed their time, talent, and support to this effort,” he said.
The bill’s allows for in-state tuition and fees for undocumented students who have attended high school in Massachusetts for at least three years and either graduated from a high school in the state or attained the equivalent.
An estimated 16,000 students in the state can benefit from this policy change, officials said.
Driscoll, the former mayor of Salem, noted the policy will enrich the state in many ways.
“That’s who is going to be our future leaders,” she said of college students.
