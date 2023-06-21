Gov. Maura Healey moved Wednesday to update the state’s sex education guidelines for the first time in 24 years.
The updates are “inclusive, medically accurate and age appropriate,” Healey said at a State House press conference about the proposal, which she said covers LGBTQ+ health and wellness, mental and emotional health, personal safety, bodily autonomy, dating safety, violence prevention, physical health and hygiene, nutritionally balanced eating, physical activity, substance use disorder, and public, community and environmental health.
In proposing the regulatory updates, the governor is trying to accomplish by the start of next school year something that lawmakers have been unable to accomplish for over a decade.
Healey’s description of the framework covers much of the same ground and language as legislation aimed at updating schools’ approaches to sex education, a bill that has died several sessions in a row in the Massachusetts House.
The Senate has passed the “Healthy Youth Act” four times in recent years to remodel sex education.
, to teach students about human anatomy, sexually transmitted diseases, HIV and AIDS, unwanted pregnancy, effective use of contraceptives, dating violence and gender and sexual identity.
But after the bills have hit a wall in the House over and over, its longtime House sponsor Rep. Jim O’Day said last month that he felt with a governor more friendly to the idea in the corner office, that the bill might get off the ground this session. House Speaker Ron Mariano was not present at Wednesday’s press conference in the State House Library, which Reps. O’Day and Sean Garballey attended.
