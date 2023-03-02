BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is pitching a plan to divvy up the first tranche of money from the state's new voter-approved millionaires' tax.
The spending plan, which was included in the governor's preliminary budget proposal unveiled Wednesday, calls for spending $1 billion from the newly enacted 4% surtax on individuals' income over $1 million a year on a laundry list of existing transportation and educational programs and new initiatives.
Under Healey's proposal, at least $510 million would be devoted to early education, child care and K-12 education, as well as the colleges and universities.
The other $490 million would be diverted to transportation needs such as fixing bridges and roadways, and pumping more money into the MBTA and regional transit systems.
Under Healey's plan, which require legislative approval, the disbursements would be made from a newly created Education and Transportation Fund that will collect money from the new tax.
In the initial round of transportation funding, at least $100 million would be earmarked for bridge repair and preservation; $181 million for MBTA capital projects; and $6 million for regional bus systems.
The plan would also steer $5 million to the T to study whether fares on the public transit system's subways, buses and commuter rail should be adjusted for income.
On education spending, Healey's plan calls for devoting $140 million to upgrades and repairs at state colleges and universities; at least $93 million to expand higher education financial aid; $15 million for cities and towns for universal pre-kindergarten programs; and another $100 million to expand childcare services.
Healey is also pitching a new tuition and fee stabilization program that would allocate $59 million for incoming freshmen at state colleges and universities to “lock in” tuition rates this fall for subsequent school years.
Another $20 million would be diverted to MassReconnect, Healey's program to make community college tuition-free for Massachusetts residents over age 25 who haven't earned a degree.
The so-called Fair Share Amendment, approved by 52% of voters in the Nov. 8 election, set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million. That’s in addition to the state’s 5% personal income tax rate.
Money collected from the tax is supposed to be earmarked for transportation and education, but questions have lingered about whether the Legislature could divert the revenue for other budgetary purposes.
Healey said her proposal would ensure that the tax money goes to its intended purposes.
"What we heard loud and clear is that the voters want to make sure that money is set aside to be used exclusively for education and transportation, and that there be transparency and accountability about that," she told reporters at a Wednesday briefing.
A recent report by the Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis estimated the state will collect about $1.3 billion in 2023 from the roughly 26,000 wealthy households that will likely be subject to the surtax.
Other estimates had suggested as much as $2 billion a year from the new tax.
Supporters of the new tax argue the state’s top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up more money for fixing roads and bridges, and funding for public schools. Critics say the tax will drive away the wealthy, impact businesses and retirees and hurt the state's overall competitiveness.
The Healey administration points out that annual revenue from the new surtax will be "uncertain" in coming years, in part, because the collections come from highly volatile revenue sources, including capital gains.
"Even in strong economic periods, capital gains are volatile as they reflect stock market and other investment activities, as well as individual taxpayer decisions on when to recognize gains or losses for tax purposes," Healey officials wrote in a budget brief outlining the proposed spending plan.
"As a result, fluctuations in economic conditions have the potential to significantly impact collections from Fair Share, and thus, the programs funded by it," they wrote.
Healey administration officials said they don't want to start funding programs that might lose funding if the revenue collections drop, so they're setting a spending cap on proceeds from the tax.
Beginning in fiscal year 2025, the spending limit will be set at $1.03 billion, or 3% growth over FY2024, Healey officials said.
But Healey's spending proposal would leave it up to the state Legislature to set the spending limit for the fiscal years after that.
RaiseUp Massachusetts, a coalition of labor unions, community groups and faith organizations that pushed for the new millionaires’ tax, praised Healey for taking steps to ensure the revenue "is not diverted to tax giveaways or reserves, so that it is available for spending on transportation and public education as voters intended.”
But the coalition was critical of Healey's overall spending plans, saying it "doesn't come close to making the investments necessary to address our workforce challenges, tackle our broken childcare system, end the housing affordability crisis, or fix the MBTA and build a 21st century statewide transportation system."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
