BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is searching for a new top cop following the departure of State Police Col. Christopher Mason, who retired last week.
Mason, who was tapped to lead the agency on the heels of a payroll scandal three years ago, stepped down on Friday after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
"His decades-long career in law enforcement exemplified core values of integrity, fairness, and dignity, and we are fortunate to have benefitted from his steady leadership in Massachusetts," Healey said. "I am grateful for his service to the state and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement."
Healey said her administration plans to establish a "comprehensive search process to identify and review prospective candidates" but unlike previous governors she has more latitude to look outside the state for a new leader.
A 2020 law overhauling policing in Massachusetts eliminated a requirement that the governor hire a superintendent from within the ranks of the state police.
The new law requires that the colonel "have not less than 10 years of full-time experience as a sworn law enforcement officer and not less than 5 years of full-time experience in a senior administrative or supervisory position in a police force or a military body with law enforcement responsibilities."
Last week, Healey appointed Lt. Col. John E. Mawn, Jr. as interim colonel to lead the agency while her administration searches for a permanent replacement.
"We are grateful for his public service and know he has the commitment and skills to provide steady leadership during this transition period," Healey said.
Mason took the reins of the state police in November 2019 on the heels of an overtime scandal involving dozens of state police troopers and supervisors.
Troopers assigned to the now-disbanded Troop E were implicated in the scandal for collecting overtime pay for shifts they either did not work or left early, authorities said. Some troopers issued fake traffic tickets to make it appear as if they had been working.
Dozens of troopers were fired or disciplined over the overtime scandal, and some have faced state and federal criminal charges.
The scandal led to criminal charges against many troopers and several reforms at the agency, including GPS tracking in cruisers, increased supervisory oversight and training in ethics.
Mason is credited with pushing through a number of reforms in the agency during his short tenure, including modernized training, updated hiring policies, implementation of body-worn and cruiser-mounted cameras, GPS monitoring of the cruiser fleet, and efforts to diversify the ranks.
In February, the State Police announced that it has earned full accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
