BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is shaking up the MBTA's leadership, replacing three members of the embattled transit agency's board of directors and tapping a new "safety chief" as the state faces renewed pressure from federal officials.
On Monday, Healey announced that she has hired Patrick Lavin as the state Department of Transportation's new chief safety officer. His office will have authority over the T's network of subway cars, buses and commuter rail, as well as highway transportation.
Healey said that in the newly created post, Lavin will be tasked with "coordinating efforts across all modes of transportation and driving strategies across the system to improve safety for riders and workers."
Lavin is a "nationally recognized" safety expert who has 40 years of experience in transportation safety and operations, most recently as director of operations safety and investigations at K&J Safety and Security Consulting Services, the Healey administration said.
MassDOT Secretary Gina Fiandaca said Lavin's experience includes leading collision and derailment investigations, evaluating organizations for compliance with regulations, managing multimillion-dollar budgets, and developing and implementing safety programs for public transportation systems.
"In addition, he has a familiarity with the MBTA, having been part of an independent safety review several years ago, and he understands the sense of urgency now to identify issues and find solutions at the T," she said.
The new hire, which was expected, comes days after Healey replaced three members of the MBTA's board of directors, including Chairwoman Betsy Taylor, in a major leadership shake-up.
On Friday, Healey named Tom Glynn – the T’s general manager under former Gov. Michael Dukakis – to serve as the new chairman. Former Lynn Mayor Tom McGee and Worcester banker Eric Goodwine were tapped to fill the seats held by members Scott Darling and Mary Beth Mello, who were also pushed out.
The board members, who were appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2021, faced criticism for a lackluster response to T safety and staffing issues.
Last month, Healey tapped Phillip Eng, a former president of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Long Island Rail Road, to take over as the MBTA's new general manager.
The MBTA has come under intense scrutiny in recent years for a series of safety issues, including train collisions, fires and derailings, that led to a federal review and a series of orders to correct the problems.
In June, the Federal Transit Administration released a report documenting the T's safety shortcomings, and the agency says it has been working to address those findings and comply with the federal directives.
In March, the T released a three-year safety plan that outlines the agency's plans to address deficiencies identified by the federal investigation.
But last week, the FTA threatened to take action against the state unless it takes steps to improve worker conditions that have resulted in a number of safety incidents along tracks in recent months.
In a letter to the T, the federal agency said a "a combination of unsafe conditions and practices exist such that there is a substantial risk of death or personal injury" to workers.
FTA inspectors have witnessed "significant" gaps in safety oversight and training, and a lack of clarity in accountability and responsibility for worker safety on the tracks, the agency said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
