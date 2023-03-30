BOSTON — Beacon Hill has thrown a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of food stamp recipients who are seeing their benefits shrink as a federal pandemic hunger relief program expires.
A $389 million supplemental budget signed by Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday includes $130 million to keep expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that expired this month in place for a several more months.
As of March 1, the emergency allotment for individuals and households enrolled in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, ended Massachusetts and 31 other states.
More than 630,000 Massachusetts households face a loss of up to a third of their food assistance benefits when the program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, formerly known as food stamps.
The bill signed by Healey, which was recently approved by the state Legislature, is aimed at giving SNAP recipients an "off ramp" by providing extra benefits equal to 40% of the federal benefit for three months.
Congress approved the federally funded emergency SNAP allotments at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and expanded the program a year later. The additional benefits were intended to continue as long as the COVID-19 public health emergency was in effect, which is now set to expire in May.
The emergency allotment — which provided another $90 million a year in food stamp funds to the state — added an extra $151 to the average household’s normal monthly benefit of $335, according to the state Department of Transitional Assistance.
The end of the program means every household in 32 states that authorized the allotments will see them drop, with the average person receiving $90 a month less in SNAP benefits, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning Washington, D.C.-based research group.
Overall, most SNAP recipients will receive at least $95 a month less, but some who receive low benefits because they have somewhat higher incomes could see reductions of $250 a month or more, the center’s analysis found.
Demand for food stamps and other public assistance has risen amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of November, more than 1 million people in Massachusetts were getting food stamps, according to the state Department of Transitional Assistance. That’s more than double the pre-pandemic average of about 450,000 recipients.
Meanwhile, more than 101,000 people in Massachusetts were receiving basic welfare benefits from the state's main cash assistance program as of December, an increase of 1.17% over the previous month, according to state data.
The supplemental budget also includes $68 million to continue pandemic related grants to childcare providers, $86 million for the state’s emergency shelter system and $65 million to continue offering free breakfast and lunch in public schools through the end of the school year.
The additional funding was welcomed by advocates, who say housing and food insecurity continues to be a pressing issue in the wake of the pandemic.
Catherine D’Amato, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Food Bank, said with the cost of living, food and utilities are at an all-time high, said the demand for food assistance is continuing to rise.
"Providing a glide path for SNAP recipients losing critical nutrition benefits and ensuring school meals for all continues in this school year will help to offset the overall impact of individuals and households who are struggling with food access," D'Amato said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
