BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is among a group of chief executives calling on the nation's leading publishers not to "censor" public school textbooks by watering down or removing controversial discussions of race, gender and history.
In a letter to Pearson, McGraw Hill, Scholastic and other companies, Healey and eight other Democratic governors urged the publishing giants to "hold the line on democracy" by not caving into pressure from other states to censor material in textbooks they produce for schools.
"Our country’s future is at stake," the governors wrote. "You hold enormous influence in shaping how our great nation’s history is told, and the consequences of your actions will reverberate for generations to come."
The letter comes as Florida and other Republican-led states have passed laws restricting teaching on race, gender and history in schools, which has put pressure on publishers to alter their textbooks. Some have updated texts to comply with the new rules, while others have challenged them.
Last year, Florida became the first among a group of red states to enact new laws making it easier for parents and groups to challenge books in schools and public libraries that they consider to be inappropriate for students.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican candidate for president, has championed policies that allow a single parent to challenge books that explore issues of race, sexual orientation and gender, arguing that some of the material isn't suitable for younger readers.
The crackdown has already spawned legal challenges, including a federal lawsuit filed last month by the writers’ group PEN America and publisher Penguin Random House against a Florida school district over its removal of books about race and LGBTQ+ identities.
In Arkansas, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders — who served as former President Donald Trump's press secretary — signed a law that imposes criminal penalties on librarians that knowingly provide "harmful" materials to younger readers.
A two-year state budget signed by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in 2021 included a ban on teaching "divisive concepts" in response to Republican-led concerns about critical race theory.
The law allows disciplinary action to be taken against educators who violate the policy, and encourages parents to file complaints about “inappropriate” teachings or books in classrooms and school libraries.
In Massachusetts, librarians have reported a dramatic increase in the number of book "challenges" from parents and outside groups who are upset about what they view as inappropriate content.
A recent survey conducted by the Massachusetts Library Association found that informal challenges, disruptions and objections “quadrupled” between 2021 and 2022.
More than 100 libraries that responded to the group’s annual survey reported at least 78 book challenges so far this year — up from only 20 last year.
The governors' letter was sent to nine publishers and the Association of American Publishers, which represents publishers across the country. Others who signed it include New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who chairs the National Governor's Association.
"Sanitizing our educational texts for the mercurial comfort of a few today ultimately limits the next generation’s ability to make informed decisions for themselves," they wrote. "Moreover, the negative impact that censorship and book-banning has on this nation’s students – many already marginalized and underrepresented in society – cannot be overstated during a time when we are facing an unprecedented youth mental health crisis."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
