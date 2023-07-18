LAWRENCE — Gov. Maura Healey visited Greater Lawrence Technical School on Monday to announce a $3.5 million fund for seven job-creation initiatives across the state.
The grants known as the “Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants” will finance initiatives aimed at increasing access to well-paying jobs, the governor said.
Greater Lawrence Technical School is set to receive $369,000 that will help 48 people who are underemployed or unemployed become medical assistants.
“We are very grateful to be one of today’s recipients of the workforce development grant. It will allow us to continue workforce training in careers that are in high demand and offer good wages for underemployed and unemployed workers in the Merrimack Valley,” said John Lavoie, superintendent of Greater Lawrence Technical School.
Healey spoke to the audience of students and faculty about increasing access to good-paying jobs in the state.
“What it comes down to is really getting more people access to jobs, access to great-paying jobs, and getting our employers access to skilled workers,” Healey said.
She also emphasized her administration’s focus on workforce development in Massachusetts.
“These grants are going to help us achieve those results, achieve that success both for workers and employers as well. It’s why we have recognized workforce development as a top priority for our administration,” Healey said.
Healey was joined by Lauren Jones, secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, who spoke about retaining talent in the state.
“We are certainly committed to making Massachusetts be a commonwealth that attracts, retains and develops diverse talents. As I mentioned, fostering a healthy business climate for companies across all industries, and I think that’s represented in today’s announcement,” Jones said.
Greater Lawrence Technical School alumni and employees were also in attendance, including Jason Rivera, who now works for the school’s IT department.
“I think it’s a good opportunity to give the students the resources they need to hopefully make it to a goal that I’m at, like being able to graduate high school and have a good starting job,” he said.
As Healey finished her address, she highlighted the hoped-for outcomes.
“We’ve got a great opportunity here and all that we want on behalf of the lieutenant governor and myself, all we want is for your success. We want to see you making great money; we want to see you having great career opportunities for yourselves and for your families; and through that we’re also going to further economic growth and opportunity for others around the state.”
