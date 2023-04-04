LAWRENCE — Gov. Maura Healey was in Lawrence on Tuesday morning visiting The Community Group, a nonprofit educational organization.
The Community Group provides a range of services including a network of early childhood and out-of-school programs, as well as a child resource and referral program.
Healey took a tour and then participated in a roundtable discussion with staff and stakeholders to discuss challenges facing the early education and care sector, as well as key investments she’s proposing in her budget for child care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.