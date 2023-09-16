SALEM — Drive Custom Fit will hold its first annual health and wellness expo on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tuscan Village, 9 Via Toscana.
The event will feature fitness, medicine, youth sports, anti-aging and mental health experts for a healthier community.
“I am so excited to lead this event and bring together some of the best and brightest experts this community has to offer,” said Jake Bosse, CEO of Drive Custom Fit . “Being healthy isn’t just about working out. It is about being well-rounded and educated – in mind, body and lifestyle.”
Fitness classes, workshops, seminars and interactive sessions will be offered. Guests can enjoy free outdoor fitness classes such as spin, yoga, Pilates and more.
Free fitness classes and workshops will be held by Drive Custom Fit, Booty by Brabants, C_Wickson Studios, EliteZ Volleyball, Rhythm of our Youth Yoga, L.L. Bean, Pickleball603, Become Elite Soccer, Kendall Reyes, Inspired Martial Arts and CNS Consulting.
Featured vendors include Mass General Brigham, the Boy & Girls Club of Greater Salem, Pure Barre Salem, Transition Medical Weight Loss, Neem Medical Spa, Bella Viaggio Salons & Spa and more.
Food drive and scarecrow sale
DANVILLE — Danville Lions Club will hold a food drive to benefit their “power pack” program and Helping House on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 169 Main St.
The “power pack” program helps Danville students and residents with food security. All food donations must not be expired.
Hand-painted scarecrow “heads” will also be on sale. Cost is $10 per bag and $10 for a handcrafted stand. A contest will also take place in October.
Barns are topic of discussion
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Historical Society will hold a discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m., to gain insight on how barns illuminate the history of agriculture and state heritage.
The event at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., is free. Call 603-382-6011 to ensure there is adequate seating for the event.
John C. Porter, a New Hampshire humanities scholar, dairy farmer and author, will demonstrate how these majestic structures represent Yankee ingenuity, hard work and skilled craftsmanship, as well as providing a link to the past.
This presentation will explore the progression of barn styles, which evolved to accommodate the increased productivity of a growing population and respond to changes in society caused by the railroad and the Industrial Revolution.
Bereavement support available
DERRY — St. Thomas Aquinas, 26 Crystal Ave., will start a Christian grief share bereavement support group on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The support group will meet for 13 weeks through Dec. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night.
The group will discuss feelings associated with the death of a loved one in a confidential environment.
While this group is free to attend, it requires pre-registration.
Visit griefshare.org/findagroup and search for the address of St. Thomas Aquinas.
First annual cornhole challenge
KINGSTON — The Friends of the Kingston Historical Museum will partner with Wicked Cornhole for the first annual cornhole challenge on Saturday, Oct. 14, starting at noon on the Kingston Plains.
Registration starts at 11 a.m.
Wicked Cornhole will bring the boards, bags and music.
The cost is $60 per team. Sign up by contacting Lesley Hume at KingstonMuseumFriends@gmail.com.
