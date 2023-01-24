HAVERHILL— State transportation officials will hold a virtual public design hearing for the roadway reconstruction project on North Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m.
The purpose of this hearing is to provide the public with the opportunity to become acquainted with the proposed project on North Avenue, from Main Street (Route 125) to Plaistow. All comments submitted in response to the hearing will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible.
The proposed project has a total project length of approximately 1.86 miles. As part of the project, new ADA compliant sidewalks and granite curbing will be installed along both sides of North Avenue as well as bike lanes, narrower vehicular lanes, drainage and other utility upgrades and relocations.
Please register for the meeting at tinyurl.com/4sjjm8ry. For more information visit online at tinyurl.com/mtdbbpaw.
Get a vaccination or booster shot and receive a $75 gift card
HAVERHILL — The state's Department of Public Health has extended its $75 gift card offer through March 31 for Massachusetts residents who get a COVID-19 vaccination or booster at participating “Get Boosted” vaccination clinics in Haverhill. The clinics offer first and second doses of the vaccine as well as the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster, which is approved for everyone ages 6 months and older.
Residents who get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 at any of the designated clinics can receive a $75 gift card to a local retailer for each dose administered, while supplies last.
The Citizens Center at 10 Welcome St. will host these "Cataldo" clinics for ages 6 months and up Jan. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.; Feb. 2 from 3 to 7 p.m., and Feb. 9, 16 and 23 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Walk-ins accepted or preregister at Mass.gov/GetBoosted. Scroll down to "Clinic Schedule" and enter "Haverhill" in the search bar at the right side of the web page. No ID or proof of health insurance is required.
Trivia Night is Friday
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club will hold Trivia Night Friday, Jan. 27, at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $45 per person or $37 per person for a team table of 10. Included are a cash bar, sandwiches, desert and coffee, as well as pizza at halftime, and a sports memorabilia auction.
Checks made payable to Pentucket Kiwanis at PO Box 123, Haverhill MA 01831, via PayPal @pentucketkiwanis or through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/bdh5atw9.
For more information send email to Pentucketkiwanis@gmail.com.
Timberlane Regional Middle School to perform "Newsies Jr."
PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Regional Middle School will present Disney's “Newsies Jr.” Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center.
Performances are at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $8 at timberlane.net/pac.
Stevens Library to host online talk on Chaco and Aztec culture
NORTH ANDOVER — Stevens Memorial Library will host an online presentation titled "Chaco & Aztec: The Center of the World," Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.
David Meyers of the National Park Service will discuss the Chaco Culture National Historical Park and Aztec Ruins National Monument in New Mexico.
Registration and the Zoom link are available online at stevensmemlib.org under the Calendar tab.
Internet safety presentation planned
NORTH ANDOVER — Katie Greer, former intelligence analyst for the State Police, will present an in-person talk on Internet safety Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.
The presentation is for parents only and will be held in the North Andover Middle School auditorium, 495 Main St.
Please RSVP at naparentresourcenetwork.org. Anonymous questions can be sent in advance to NAParentResourceNetwork@gmail.com.
