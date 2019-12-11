MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man charged with shooting and killing a pastor and another charged with opening fire, in what may be a revenge crime, at a Pelham church during a wedding, are both due back in court in early 2020.
Brandon Castiglione, 24, and Dale Holloway, 37, who both remain held without bail after the October crimes, have court dates scheduled in Rockingham and Hillsborough Superior Courts in January, according to court records.
Castiglione, 24, is charged with the second degree murder of Luis Garcia, 60, of Manchester, on Oct. 1.
He's accused of shooting Garcia, a pastor at the New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham, at his home at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, according to court papers.
Then, on Oct. 12, Holloway opened fire during a wedding at the pentecostal church in Pelham, wounding Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, and bride-to-be, Claire McMullen, 60. Holloway also pistol whipped the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, with the handgun, authorities said.
All three survived the attack.
Brandon Castiglione is Mark Castiglione's son and Garcia was Holloway's stepfather authorities said.
Holloway, a Latin Kings gang member, is charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second degree and simple assault for the church shooting.
He is also charged with brutal jailhouse attack on defense attorney Michael Davidow, who was appointed to represent him for the church shooting charges.
Brandon Castiglione's mental competency is an issue in the ongoing case. A competency hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27, according to court records.
Holloway is due back in court on Jan. 16 for a brief conference. His new defense attorney is Donna Brown of Manchester, according to court records.
Castiglione previously pleaded guilty to multiple drug related crimes and was on parole for two years before the pastor's murder.
In 2013 the former Londonderry High student was arrested for operating a drug lab at the same address where Garcia's murder occurred, according to reports in The Eagle-Tribune.
At the time, police had obtained a search warrant to find drug paraphernalia stolen from the Londonderry Flea Market, according to the reports.
While there, investigators found highly explosive materials in the then 19-year-old Brandon Castiglione’s bedroom, believed to have been used to make honey butane oil, reports state. The materials included cans of flammable Sterno cooking fuel, the chemical butane and propane torches.
Since then Castiglione has been charged in multiple cases in Derry and Londonderry, including driving under the influence, simple assault and criminal mischief.
Davidow, 52, the attorney appointed initially to represent Holloway, ended up in an intensive care unit after a meeting with him at the Valley Street jail.
The attorney suffered a “broken nasal cavity, subarachnoid hemorrhage, temporal lobe hemorrhage, left lateral eye hemorrhage, laceration to his lower lip on the right side, and various contusions to his head,” according to court papers.
Davidow told investigators he remembers sitting down in an interview room to meet with Holloway at the jail “and the next thing he recalled was waking up in the ambulance,” according an affidavit written to support Holloway’s arrest.
Holloway is charged with first degree assault on Davidow, an offense that carries a penalty of 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison.
The charges for the church shooting carry an array of sentences in New Hampshire, including life in prison for the attempted murder charge.
Holloway was previously convicted and served time in prison for a violent attack on a woman in Plymouth County, Massachusetts.
He was released from MCI-Cedar Junction just 10 months prior to the church shooting, in December 2018, said Jason Dobson, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction.
Also, Holloway was convicted in 2003 in Suffolk County for assault to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
