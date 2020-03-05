In an Andover voting booth it was nearly a tossup — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, or former Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden had impressed Andover resident Bonnie DeRosa the previous night by scoring the endorsements of three of his former opponents. She ultimately voted with her heart and went with Warren, D-Mass.
But others across the state and country decided on Biden. He won 10 states, including Massachusetts, on Super Tuesday.
On Thursday, Warren suspended her presidential campaign.
“I’m heartbroken, but you live to fight another day,” DeRosa said. “And she is one tough cookie, I’m sure she’ll be around.”
Locals like DeRosa who have been with the Bay State senator since she launched her campaign in Lawrence are taking the lead from Warren as to what to do next.
“Let’s take a deep breath and spend a little time on that. We don't have to decide this minute,” Warren said to press in front of her Cambridge home Thursday afternoon.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, who stood by Warren as she made her announcement, agreed he was heartbroken Thursday when she conceded the primary.
“I don’t understand” why voters wouldn’t choose Warren, he said. Rivera spoke about how the senator changed politics through engaging people through her selfie lines, refusing to host specific events for high-dollar donors and bringing a level of detail to her campaign policy proposals.
Warren was polling neck-and-neck with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in her home state over the weekend, before Biden won South Carolina on Saturday and with it, the momentum that helped deliver wins on Super Tuesday.
Warren said that she had seen an opportunity to forge a different lane for herself instead of Biden as the moderate and Sanders as the progressive, but “evidently I was wrong,” she said.
“One of the hardest parts of this is the pinky promises and all of those little girls who will have to wait four more years,” Warren said outside her Cambridge home early Thursday afternoon. She said she has no regrets with her campaign, and hopes that people continue talking about the issues she made central to her run.
As Warren dropped out of the race, politicians around the state shared their gratitude for the senator.
“Elizabeth Warren brought energy, intelligence, and grit to this primary,” said U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, who has been with the Warren campaign since the beginning. “Our country and our party are better off because of her leadership on policy. I’m so proud to have been on her team. I know Elizabeth, and can say confidently her work on behalf of working people isn’t even close to finished. I also want to take a moment to thank and congratulate Elizabeth’s entire team of dedicated campaign staff and volunteers. There was no other group of people I’d rather have by my side. They should be proud of what they achieved.”
Sen. Ed Markley said, “My head and heart are with Elizabeth Warren. Her inspirational campaign made the country smarter and more engaged. I was so proud to vote for her and am honored to be her partner in the U.S. Senate. Donald Trump is the worst president in American history. I am committed to defeating Donald Trump on Election Day, and I will support the party’s ultimate nominee. Because that decision is so important, I will be taking some time to consider who I will support.”
Where will her voters go?
According to the University of Massachusetts Amherst / WCVB Poll released just before the primary contest, Sanders lead with 25% of the vote, Warren was second with 22% and Biden had 12% of voters support.
The field winnowed when Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out the night before the primary. Biden won with 33.6% of votes, Sanders had 26.6% and Warren received 21.4% of the vote.
“Endorsements don’t usually have that much of an impact,” explained Mary McHugh, professor of political science at Merrimack College. “With the administration of early voting I was surprised they had any impact at all…. Same day voters made more of a practical decision, looking at the field everyone was their own pundit.”
That “practical” choice was to go with Biden, she said as his rivals coalesced around him, she said.
“People are kind of bandwagon people, she hadn’t done well in the first few contests,” McHugh said. “Massachusetts wasn’t going to necessarily vote for her out of state loyalty”
Now, DeRosa said she’s with Biden.
“What Joe Biden did, he did it right,” DeRosa said about his campaign debuting three endorsements from his former opponents on the eve of Super Tuesday. It’s most important to her to beat President Donald Trump in November, and Biden seems to be unifying people for that cause, she said.
“If ever there was a time for unification it’s now,” DeRosa said.
Rivera is taking his time, and waiting to see who Warren endorses, but he said he is all in for whatever Democrat is chosen to represent the party for the highest office.
“Now we have to find our way out of this malaise, I’m concerned, I’m concerned with how we get this done, how we beat Donald Trump,” Rivera said.
Others are hoping Warren supports Sanders to help him through the primary process.
Sebastian Brown, 32, was living in Lawrence and at the mills when Warren launched her campaign. Since then he’s moved to Maryland and has yet to cast a ballot in the primary.
Last year Brown was wavering between Warren and Sanders, he ultimately decided to support Sanders and volunteer for his campaign last summer.
“I think she has such an important voice and a comparable message to Bernie’s, hopefully she encourages (her voters) to consolidate that progressive vote,” Brown said.”Elizabeth Warren brings a lot with her compassion, hope, vision and aspirations. Her tone would be good to help influence Bernie. In reality their plans are so similar.”
“I think they can team up and come up with specifics and keep the grassroots organizing for the working class,” Brown said.
Once diverse field down to two
The 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls were the largest and most diverse cohort seeking the highest office. Five women, including Warren, were vying for the title.
With Warren dropping out, the field is narrowed to two white men from the Northeast in their 70s who will be competing against a white man from the Northeast also in his 70s.
When asked about her gender and her campaign, she said, it is a "trap question for everyone."
“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner!’ If you say, ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’”
McHugh said that especially with the presidency there is the potential for bias because a woman has never held that office in the United States.
"I think that the presidency has always been gendered, we have always looked at it through a lens of gender," she said. “That’s always been an issue with the presidency and it doesn’t seem to trickle down into the other offices."
As a politician and having worked with women politicians, Rivera agreed that being a woman is harder than being a man. Though he has hope for seeing a woman in the White House, and thanks Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for being a great example.
“Like every other marginalized group (women) should just run," he said.