SALEM, N.H. — It's unlikely that Hedgehog Pond will open for swimming this summer, if it opens to the public at all, said Danny Hopkins, parks and recreation director for the town.
Hedgehog Pond and many other Salem parks have been closed since March because of the coronavirus crisis. Places where social distancing can be more easily accommodated, such as the town forest, have been open to the public.
"We still have to wait (on opening parks such as Hedgehog Pond) because there have been surges (of virus cases) in other areas in the country," Hopkins said, adding the town's approach is to err on the side of caution. "Right now we are in dialogue about what facilities might be opened in the near future."
Hedgehog Pond has such a small swimming area that it would be difficult to have swimmers properly distance there, Hopkins said. Instead, the park would more likely open for picnics and other non-swimming activities where safe distances between people could be observed, he said.
"We likely are not going to allow swimming, if we do allow opening up the park," Hopkins said.
Recreation fields at Soule Elementry School and Michele Memorial Park have been open for several weeks for youth sports league skills practices, Hopkins said. Recreation Department staff members have been observing practices on those fields to ensure teams are following state and federal guidelines, he said.
Recreation Department staff members are also checking on other town parks that have been closed, Hopkins said. Residents have been using the parks sparingly and have been socially distancing there, he said. There will be an announcement on possible reopening of the town's parks in the next week or so, Hopkins said.
Derry and some other New Hampshire towns have opened playgrounds and posted signs that caution people about potential spread of the coronavirus. Salem officials are trying to decide if they should use the same approach, attempt some sort of cleaning, or a combination of the methods, Hopkins said.