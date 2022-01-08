NORTH ANDOVER -- There will be a continuous sound of helicopters operating this Sunday afternoon at the construction site of the new Amazon center at 1600 Osgood St.
But most of the distance they travel will be up and down, as these aircraft are being used to lift 49 heating and air conditioning units to the roof of the warehouse and distribution building.
Those units "vary from 680 pounds to 3,000 pounds," said Paul Hutchins, North Andover's building inspector.
They were trucked in to the site in preparation for their journey to the roof, which is 85 feet high, Hutchins said.
The job on Sunday is currently scheduled for 12 to 4 p.m., and it has yet to be determined whether one or two helicopters will be doing the lifting.
"These helicopters are specially designed to pick up freight, and they are out of Chicago, Illinois," Hutchins said.
The helicopters worked at another site in the region on Saturday, before traveling to North Andover on Sunday, when the weather should be suitable for their operation.
"The weather is supposed to be perfectly clear," Hutchins said.
In his six years working for North Andover, this is the first time that Hutchins has seen helicopters used for a construction project.
"It's an unusual project," he said. "We've never had anything this big. It's 3.7 million square feet."