It’s all about community care.
A simple trip to the store, a ride to a doctor’s appointment or a friendly visit can all make someone’s day.
That’s the inspiration behind Community Caregivers of Greater Derry, which is continuing its longtime mission of supporting older adults and people with disabilities so they can remain independent in their homes.
Now housed in downtown Derry, the organization uses a strong volunteer network to assist clients with cleaning, shopping, transportation, and other services and tasks. Towns served are Derry, Londonderry, Chester, Sandown, Danville, Windham and Hampstead.
Community Caregivers got its start in Derry in 1988, helping individuals maintain a sense of independence with a network of volunteers available to help with specific needs.
Working through the years out of several locations, including Derry’s Masonic Lodge before moving to Londonderry, the organization has taken over the space at 6 West Broadway that formerly hosted a children’s museum.
The larger space offered the nonprofit the opportunity to expand storage space for its Loaner’s Closet for Durable Medical Equipment, which lends out medical equipment and other materials, as well as to add office space and a new system to clean and disinfect walkers, wheelchairs and other large items. There is also room for the community to host gatherings and support groups.
All services are free of charge, and despite new challenges brought on by the pandemic, Community Caregivers used 422 volunteers in 2020 and helped 318 senior citizens and disabled individuals.
The volunteers on the front lines aided clients 16,000 times, spending about 42,000 hours to support those in need.
A driving need
The biggest demand continues to be transportation, according to Susanne Peace, program manager and transportation coordinator for Community Caregivers.
“We have clients who needed to get to their providers in person, whose medical needs could not have been met via a telephone consult,” she says. “They needed us because they had no other way to safely access their medical care, especially during a pandemic.”
The program lost about two-thirds of its driving volunteers due to worries about COVID-19 and their own health and well-being.
Some volunteers who drive also leave the state and head south to warmer weather during the colder months.
“At this time, we are in need of more volunteers not only to grow our program but also to just sustain it,” Peace says.
For every new volunteer driver, Community Caregivers can help three new clients from a community served. The majority of drives are within 10 miles, but clients also often need to go to Boston or the Seacoast for care.
Anyone with time to share can make a difference, says Cindee Tanuma, executive director of Community Caregivers. That could be a simple drive to a medical appointment or shopping for essentials. and volunteers can work around their schedules, with involvement ranging from once a month up to several times a week.
Valerie Bronstein decided to volunteer upon learning about Community Caregivers and its mission. As someone who had hip surgery nine years ago and had trouble finding transportation to doctor’s appointments, giving her own time to help was important.
“There are many people who find themselves in need of transportation as they age,” Bronstein says. “I was only able to volunteer one half-day a week, but I found it very enjoyable. It met a real need in the community, and I liked meeting different people. I drove one woman many times and looked forward to my time with her.”
Bronstein says that she is now busy babysitting a grandchild, but she hopes to someday return to Community Caregivers as a volunteer.
Younger volunteers are also welcome, Tanuma says, with an opportunity to make meaningful intergenerational connections along the way.
Sports teams, service clubs and youth groups are all encouraged to provide volunteer opportunities in their communities, she says.
“The scenario can be as involved or as behind the scenes as you like,” Tanuma says. “The client still gets served, and you still get to volunteer in a manner that is comfortable to you.”
Making connections
Those hoping to volunteer take part in orientation and training sessions to get acclimated to the process and what’s needed. Volunteers are then matched with clients and will meet them to get acquainted and form relationships.
Those relationships can be based on hobbies or interests that can help form a strong bond. Clients may enjoy music, writing or old cars. There are matches to be made that can serve both sides in positive ways.
Right now, Tanuma says that the most requested service, aside from transportation, is for light chores — those jobs that have become too difficult for someone to do, like raking leaves or taking out the trash.
There are emotional needs, too, especially with many people having spent the past year and a half becoming more isolated than before.
Community Caregivers used a telephone call program early on in the pandemic to maintain relationships with many of the most vulnerable clients.
Tanuma says that those being served by Community Caregivers range from very independent people in need of certain support to others in need of more care and companionship.
“As you age, you have ways to want to be helped,” Tanuma says, “but other ways you don’t want to be helped.”
Volunteers are taught to remain as neutral as possible about situations, while keeping an eye out if a situation may need additional attention.
Some clients have been on Community Caregivers’ care list for many years. Others need help for shorter periods, perhaps due to an injury or illness.
Tanuma has served in her director role since 2006 and says that what she does makes a difference in her life in addition to the lives of so many others.
“I truly believe volunteerism is the wave of the future, and I want to do what I can to support this movement,” she says. “I also value giving our frail, elderly clients a voice and show them each day that their lives have meaning and we would like to improve their quality of life for as long as we can.”￼