LAWRENCE — The shelves were bare at the Lazarus House food pantry. So to help restock, board member Courtney O’Connor delivered $700 in groceries along with $6,208 in monetary donations.
Food donations are down at the pantry for several reasons: school is out, donors travel during the summer and there isn’t really a holiday season where fundraisers are going on, and Lazarus House typically receives overstock from the Merrimack Valley Food Bank but their donations are down as well, which is causing a ripple effect throughout the area.
After delivering $700 worth of groceries, O’Connor posted a plea on her social media asking for donations and raised $2,385. A family member who owns T&B Landscaping and Irrigation in Andover came forward with a donation of $3,823. In total, O’Connor was able to present Lazarus House food pantry with a total of $6,208 in funds to help restock their pantry.
“Lazarus House is really important to me as my late father introduced me to Lazarus House many years ago during the Thanksgiving holiday season. It warms my heart to be able to give back to them,” O’Connor said.
Rick Anthony Elvis tribute is Thursday
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a Rick Anthony Elvis tribute on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Rick Anthony, a dynamic entertainer, zoomed into big-time entertainment practically overnight. Born in Lawrence, he began paying tribute to the late Elvis Presley for audiences when he was 14 years old at a school lip-sync contest. He borrowed an Elvis style jumpsuit, a terrible wig, and took home first place, He decided to use his own theatrical talents and studied the voice and energetic performance style of Elvis to create his own high quality performances.
Through the years, Rick Anthony has achieved many awards and performed for audiences throughout New England, Florida (including Walt Disney World), Montreal Canada, and as far east as the Azores, Portugal.
This concert will take place outdoors next to library. Please bring your own chairs and blankets. Capacity is limited to 100 people. Registering more attendees than spaces available will automatically place your attendees on this event’s wait list.
To register visit online at tinyurl.com/4cscfcj3.
Drivers warned of highway ramp closures
ANDOVER — State transportation official are warning drivers of alternating temporary closures of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover. The closures will be in place nightly from Sunday, Aug. 13, through Friday morning, Aug. 18, during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. The closures are anticipated to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to splice cables project wide and install attenuators by high mast towers.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
