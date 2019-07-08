LONDONDERRY — Local Girls Scouts are eyeing some silver with a town forest project.
As part of efforts to earn the highest level a Cadet Scout can earn, members of Troop 12591 are planning a forest project that will key in on the town's wooded treasure while offering a storied look at the history of the community.
Gwen St. Germain, a leader with the Scout troop, returned before Heritage Commission members at a meeting June 27 to update Commission members on the project and what Scouts would be doing as part of the Silver Award requirements.
The heritage group gave its approval for the project.
The forest, named for longtime supporter and volunteer Kent Allen, was the perfect spot for Scouts, including her daughter Megan, to focus on for the project, St. Germain said.
The Silver project includes dividing the Scout troop into groups — authors, artists and construction team workers — to carry out the plans for the "storybook trail" effort.
St. Germain noted that girls would be following the "Leave No Trace" effort where specific principles are in place honoring outdoor spaces including respecting wildlife, leaving what you find, and disposing of waste properly.
The plan is to construct and place eight kiosks at various locations in the forest, with a story to be included that tells tales of the wooded area and the town.
St. Germain said she has been working with Kent Allen on the project, and he offered some great ideas for including woodland characters in the story that have been in the Londonderry forest, including a goat, owl, turtle, deer and others.
The updated design of the 18-by-24-inch storyboards, St. Germain told members, was more concise text on the kiosk displays to help make wording more readable.
St. Germain said the story will also include some other Allen efforts done in the forest, along with his wife Meredith, including the planting of 300 daffodils that will help honor the upcoming 300th anniversary of the original Nutfield settlement.
Communities including Londonderry, Derry, Windham and parts of Manchester are now working on 300th anniversary schedules to highlight all things about how the 16 earliest Scottish-Irish families came to this area to start a new life in 1719.
Kent Allen has been a strong supporter of all things Town Forest for many years, involved in general cleanup, projects and organization of beautification events in the community along the trails and in the woods. The forest was named in his honor.
The town is currently supporting an effort as part of the 300th anniversary of Nutfield to continue to beautify the forest.