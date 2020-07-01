High court denies man's request for new sex assault trial

CONCORD, N.H. — A 71-year-old Windham man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl has been denied a new trial for the fourth time, now by the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The defendant, Daniel Turcotte, was convicted by a jury in May 2017 on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and five counts of felonious sexual assault, all involving a minor.
He was sentenced to 50 to 100 years in state prison with mandatory counseling and ordered to have no contact with the victim or anyone under 18 should he be released.
Turcotte’s attorney was unsuccessful in arguing for a mistrial twice, and again for a new trial, before requesting the opinion of the state’s highest court.
In a ruling Tuesday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court supported the lower court's denials.
According to the new ruling, Turcotte’s attorney pointed to a detective’s testimony about a prior bad act that took place in Salem, unrelated to this case, as a reason to declare mistrial.
The jury was instructed to disregard the detective’s statements before leaving the courtroom to deliberate. But Turcotte’s attorney argued, “there’s no way you can unring that bell with a curative instruction.”
The court acknowledged the challenge of the testimony when Turcotte had admitted to acts that took place in multiple counties over a long period of time, court documents explain.
“I think to ask the witness to have in mind every single location at every single admission ... suggests to me that the witness was not trying to intentionally avoid the court’s order,” documents read.
In a second motion for mistrial, the defense cited a statement made by the prosecutor during closing arguments.
“I think (the victim’s) testimony, while difficult to follow and difficult for her to provide, is reliable,” the prosecutor said.
Similarly, the statement was eliminated from the record, and jurors were told to disregard it. The judge went on to caution the prosecutor not to inject his personal opinion.
The court denied a mistral over the instance when ruling, “in the context of things (the comment) was not intentional.”
The defense’s latest argument for a new trial hinges on a courtroom door that was locked for 15 to 20 minutes during closing arguments, which was learned by both sides after the trial was already over.
Turcotte’s attorney argues that the act violated Turcotte’s right to a public trial under the U.S. Constitution.
The judge explained, “The courtroom was open for the closings provided that people were here at the time that the closing started. At no time did the court shut the doors or lock the doors until after the closings had started and were underway.”
Also, “At that point, it is my view that it was critical that the jury be able to see and watch counsel and their attention be focused on the arguments of the counsel.”
The lower court deemed the locked door “trivial” and not worthy of launching a new trial.
The Supreme Court agreed by stating in the ruling, "There does not appear to be any intention by the trial court to purposely exclude the public from the defendant’s trial; the court’s reasoning for closing the courtroom was to minimize distraction… members of the public were actually present during closing arguments.”
Turcotte remains held in state prison.