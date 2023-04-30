HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School AP Statistics teacher Patti Giampa was recently honored by Mass Insight Education & Research for the 2023 Partners in Excellence Teacher Award. Recipients were recognized for exemplary work in the Advanced Placement STEM and English Program. Giampa was among 16 Massachusetts AP teachers awarded for outstanding contributions to student success during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Latino Coalition takes part in Earth Day cleanup HAVERHILL — Members of the Latino Coalition of Haverhill participated in Haverhill’s Earth Day cleanup on April 22. They were among the more than 500 people who took part in removing trash and having it picked up by the city’s public works department.
New England Tenors to perform benefit concert at Sacred Hearts ChurchHAVERHILL — The New England Tenors, with special guest soprano Mary Metivier, will perform a spring concert at Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sacred Hearts Church, 165 South Main St. The concert is open to the public and no tickets or reservations are required.
Concert sponsor is Steve Janavicus, owner of Flowers By Steve in Bradford. A free will offering will be accepted at the door to benefit the Sacred Hearts School music program. All donations will be greatly appreciated.
The musical program includes classic songs made famous by the “The Three Tenors” plus solos, duets and medleys from Broadway’s best loved musicals, as well as songs of inspiration and a set of sacred songs. The Sacred Hearts School Select Chorus, led by Music Director Michael Grady, will perform after intermission.
For more information call the parish office at 978-373-1281 or Mike Fay at 978-476-6053. The church is handicap accessible and parking is free.
Human Resources luncheonNORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Human Resources Series Luncheon titled “The Employee Experience Advantage” Monday, May 15, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Jade Restaurant, 24 High St. Luz Frazier, founder of LeadHumano LLC, will discuss enabling positive employee experiences as a way to improve engagement and productivity.
Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members and includes a hot luncheon.
For more information or to register visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Business Networking and Referral MixerANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking and Referral Mixer Wednesday, May 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Enterprise Bank, 8 High St.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and include appetizers and beverages, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Talk on old and rare booksHAVERHILL — Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing, will give an in-person and virtual presentation on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 pm at public library, 99 Main St. Gloss will discuss the value of old and rare books.
A rare book specialist and appraiser who is frequently seen on national TV, Gloss talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop (brattlebookshop.com/about), which goes back to circa 1825. A second-generation owner, he will discuss growing up in the book business, show some of his favorite finds while enjoying “the thrill of the hunt,” and explain how he appraises books and manuscripts. He has many fascinating anecdotes to share about private and institutional collecting as well as guidelines for building and maintaining a significant collection. There is also a Q&A session at the conclusion of his talk. Gloss will also give free verbal appraisals of books participants have on hand or will do so at his shop in Boston at a later scheduled date.
For more information or to reserve your seat, visit haverhiilpl.org and click on “Events.”
Neighborhood yard sale announcedHAVERHILL — The Historic Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold it’s annual neighborhood yard on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, they will be joined the Hills Near Hilldale Neighborhood Association. Streets where residents are participating in the Hilldale neighborhood include Willie, Emily, Hanover and Pine. Streets where residents are participating in the Highlands include Windsor, Whites, Arlington and Chestnut.
A map of all participating address will be available online (Facebook, Instagram and Craigslist), Friday, May 12, and will also be sent via email to neighbors in their neighborhood email lists.
To participate in the yard sale you must obtain a yard sale permit from the city clerk. You can do that online at tinyurl.com/2xy4wkec or in person in the City Clerk’s Office, Room 118, City Hall, 4 Summer St. A permit is $5. The deadline to obtain your permit and be added to the map is Tuesday, May 9.
For more information, contact Highlands representative Kristin Cripps at kcripps2002@yahoo.com, 978-360-7231 or Hilldale representative Tita Antonopoulos at olivedropevents@gmail.com or 978-494-4272. There will be online advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Craiglist. Yard sale signage and flyers will be placed along main streets in the two neighborhoods. There will be some locations going beyond 1 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
