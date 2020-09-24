HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is holding its seventh annual statewide high school video contest, Safe Streets Smart Trips, which begins Monday, Sept. 28.
The contest, which began in 2014, encourages high school students to showcase their understanding of roadway safety across all travel modes to try to decrease pedestrian and bicyclist injuries and fatalities.
The video contest, which is open to all Massachusetts high school students, features a freshman/sophomore category and junior/senior category. Students are asked to write and produce a 30 to 60 second video focusing on one or several guidelines of the state's Hands-Free driving law.
Complete contest guidelines were sent to high schools on Sept. 23 and are also available at Mass.gov/roadway-safety-video.
Students are required to strictly follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and health/safety precautions while making contest videos. Grand prize and runner-up videos in each category will be chosen by a MassDOT panel. The winning videos will be screened during MassDOT’s annual active transportation conference, Moving Together, Nov. 17 to 19. Top videos may also be used in future safety campaigns.
Music festival planned
NORTH ANDOVER — Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center will hold its first annual "Hope United" music festival Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to 3 p.m.
This event is rain or shine and brings together local musicians for a live music festival to celebrate coming together to raise money and support for the ministry and mission of the Ridge during these challenging times. People are invited to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the music on grounds or online as the festival will be streamed on Facebook Live at Rolling Ridge North Andover.
Organizers say we are living in a social and economic climate that desperately needs us to unite and bring positive light to what feels like a dark time. Through music and testimonies, Rolling Ridge will celebrate its commitment to move forward with hope and faith.
Enjoy the talent and ministry of local musicians including Janet Feld, Brian Bayer-Larson, Jeff Kress, Danny Smith, Steve Garnaas-Holmes, Tiffany Wilson, Wes and the Random Locals, the Millis Berfield Band, Les & Sandi Hamlett, and Gianna Marzilli Ericson and Friends.
Please register at rollingridge.org under "Register for Our Events." Registration is free but necessary due to COVID-19 restrictions. Also due to social distancing restrictions, a limited number of onsite picnic options will be available.
Virtual balance program for seniors
LAWRENCE — The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things. One thing that’s still the same? Falling is not a normal part of aging.
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore has launched the first-of-its kind virtual version of It’s a Matter of Balance (MOB) program to reduce the risk of falls.
The four-week MOB virtual workshop is conducted over nine sessions and led by trained coaches over Zoom. The program’s goal is to reduce fear of falling by emphasizing practical coping strategies and increase activity levels and confidence among older adults.
The program is shown to reduce costs in unplanned hospitalization, skilled nursing and home health, and a $938 decrease in total annual medical costs. Virtual MOB workshops are being held this month and through October. For more information about Matter of Balance and this pilot program, visit https://healthyliving4me.org/