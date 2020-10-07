Maplewood

High winds swept through the Merrimack Valley Wednesday night causing small, isolated power outages and bringing down several trees, including one that landed on a home in Methuen. Police were on scene on Maplewood Avenue to survey damage, direct traffic and help manage debris. 

In Methuen, one large branch landed on a home on Maplewood Avenue, while two more landed on vehicles in the city.

Methuen Police posted on Twitter reminding residents to avoid areas with downed trees and the use caution when driving. 

