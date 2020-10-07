High winds swept through the Merrimack Valley Wednesday night causing small, isolated power outages and bringing down several trees.
In Methuen, one large branch landed on a home on Maplewood Avenue, while two more landed on vehicles in the city.
Methuen Police posted on Twitter reminding residents to avoid areas with downed trees and the use caution when driving.
We have another report of a tree that has fallen onto a vehicle. This incident is in the area of Grove Street in #Methuen. Please use caution when traveling in the area as Officers and Crews work to clear the debris via @OffScanlon pic.twitter.com/hfKPpH6Xyl— Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) October 7, 2020