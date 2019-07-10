ANDOVER — State police said they are investigating after a driver on Interstate 495 north in Andover cut across all lanes of the highway Wednesday morning and rolled into the median during rush hour.
The crash happened at 9:10 a.m., according to police, and forced the two left lanes of the highway to be shut down for about 45 minutes.
The driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
According to police scanner reports, the driver was a woman and remained conscious as first responders worked to free her from the car.
Police expect to determine the cause of the crash in the coming days.