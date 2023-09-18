ANDOVER — Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence will hold the annual Hike for Hope 5K charity walk/run to benefit the guests of Lazarus House on Sunday, Sept. 24, at The Park on Bartlett Street in Andover.
This fun, community-focused event brings people together to raise critical funds for Lazarus House to continue to meet the needs of the increasing number of guests who find themselves without the necessary food, clothing and shelter for their families.
Registration and check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk/run kicks off at 1 p.m.
All registered participants will receive a HIKE for HOPE 2023 T-shirt. Kids activities include face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon twisting, games and more. Also music, cider donuts and pizza. This is dog-friendly event.
For more information or to register visit online at hikeforhope.org.
Run to the Ruckus set for Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA will hold its first Run to the Ruckus 5K road race on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 9 a.m. This timed run will start at Riverfront Park on the morning of Team Haverhill’s annual River Ruckus. Proceeds help ensure the YMCA can continue to provide families and individuals with programming, services and resources they need through financial assistance and scholarships.
Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus community event is from noon to 8:30 p.m. in the city’s Riverfront Cultural District and Washington Street and will feature a classic car show, live music, food and beverages, activities for kids, and will conclude with a fireworks display over the Merrimack River.
Strollers are welcome. T-shirts are offered to the first 500 to register for the run. Medals will be awarded to first, second and third place male, female and non-binary runners in various age groups and categories including wheelchairs.
For more information and to register for the race visit online at tinyurl.com/yc287d5v.
Community Co-Working Day
HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell iHub in Haverhill holds Community Co-Working Days on the first Wednesday of every month. The program on Oct. 4 features a talk at noon by career coach Ed Lawrence of getstart-ed.com, who will discuss using LinkedIn to build your brand and your business.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maria DiStefano, regional director with the Massachusetts Office of Business Development, will be available to meet with businesses and will share updates on state programs and how to access resources for your businesses. To register for these free events, visit online at tinyurl.com/mw6kwun3.
Talk on Israel’s current crisis
BEVERLY — The Lappin Foundation invites the public to an “Update from Israel” with Ambassador Ido Aharoni, who will talk about Israel’s current political crisis, root causes and possible solutions, on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The program is free thanks to generous funding from the Dr. David M. Milch Foundation. Everyone is welcome to attend. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Learn about Judaism
BEVERLY — Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course for individuals of faiths other than Judaism, who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism.
Classes will meet on Zoom on Thursdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12. The syllabus includes a variety of topics, and the classes will be taught by local rabbis.
The course is free thanks to generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Charitable Foundation and Peter and Maureen Waldfogel.
Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the course and to see the course schedule and teachers. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
