CONCORD — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are urging people to be safe and responsible when hiking and exploring the outdoors this summer.
Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a voluntary Hike Safe card for 2023. Because card proceeds help defray the costs of training and of search and rescue equipment for Fish and Game law enforcement conservation officers, preparing them to come to your aid if the unexpected happens.
“People must always take personal responsibility as they head out by acknowledging their physical limitations, being aware of changing weather conditions, and knowing when it’s time to turn back,” said Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan. “Extreme heat and severe summer storms can quickly turn a simple day hike into a rescue situation and people have to acknowledge that the mountains will be there another day when conditions become unsafe. It is imperative that people enjoying New Hampshire’s natural resources exercise a high degree of caution and carry plenty of water and adequate gear. Dangerous and irresponsible behavior also puts first responders at extreme risk of injury.”
Jordan strongly recommends that hikers and outdoor enthusiasts be prepared by carrying with them the 10 essentials for changeable summer weather conditions and unanticipated emergencies which include: map, compass, warm clothing, sweater or fleece jacket, long pants (wood or synthetic), hat (wool), extra food and water, flashlight or headlamp, matches/firestarters, first aid kit/repair kit, whistle, pocket knife.
Read more about safe hiking at wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/hiking-safety.html.
Hike Safe cards for 2023 cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family, and are good for the calendar year ending December 31, 2023. The price is the same for both residents and nonresidents.
Cards can be purchased online at wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord.
Purchasing a hunting or fishing license also provides you with the same protection as a Hike Safe card. In addition to Hike Safe card revenues, Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Fund is supported by a $1 fee collected for each boat, snowmobile, and OHRV registered in New Hampshire.
“It’s your responsibility to hike safe. Be sure to follow the hiker responsibility code by being knowledgeable about where you are going and what the local weather and terrain conditions will be, leaving your plans with someone, turning back in inclement weather or if you are running out of daylight, and planning for emergencies,” officials said in a press release.
Visit hikesafe.com for more information.
