HAVERHILL — The city’s historical commission is closing in on its goal of having the 1845-era Powder House on Golden Hill formally listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
If approved, it would join a number of buildings in Haverhill that are on the register, including all of the buildings within the city’s three historic districts: Bradford Common, Rocks Village and the Washington Street Shoe District, plus 10 to 15 standalone locations including the Duston-Dustin Garrison House on Hilldale Avenue, the East Parish Meeting House on Middle Road and the John Greenleaf Whittier Homestead on Whittier Road.
Andrew Herlihy, the city’s historic preservation officer, and Peter Carbone, chairman of the city’s historical commission, received the support of the city council to submit the Haverhill Powder House at 91 Powder House Ave. for formal listing on the National Register.
“The reason we want it on the National Register is to apply for state money that would allow us to apply for grants to fix the structure, which badly needs a new roof,” Herlihy said. “We estimate the cost of repairing the roof would be over $10,000, but the structure can use repairs too.”
With the city council’s recent approval, the city’s Historical Commission can now ask the Massachusetts Historical Commission to have the property placed on the National Register, Herlihy said.
He said that in 2019, the Powder House was deemed eligible for placement on the National Register, pending further review that was only recently completed.
The structure, which is about 12-feet wide and 27-feet tall, sits on a 15-foot wide plot of city land atop Golden Hill. It is the last of four such buildings the city built to house gunpowder in the years prior to the Civil War. Over time the cylindrically-shaped brick building fell into disrepair and is now in need of restoration. Its conical roof was covered in plastic in recent years to prevent rainwater from doing any further damage, Herlihy said.
According to documents the city provided to the Massachusetts Historical Commission, Haverhill’s first powder house was built in 1767 (location unknown) and a second was built in 1805 on what is now White Street. Another was located on Indian Hill in Bradford. Around 1845, a new one was built atop Golden Hill — far from buildings that could have been damaged by an accidental explosion — and the structure on White Street was removed.
By the mid-to-late 19th century, rifles and bullets had replaced flintlock muskets and powder horns and there was no longer a need to store gunpowder and shot. The Powder House on Golden Hill was sealed shut in 1883, according to historical records.
