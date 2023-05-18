ATKINSON — Atkinson Historical Society will present Patricia Q. Wall, author of “Lives of Consequence: Blacks in Early Kittery and Berwick, in the Massachusetts Province of Maine” on Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
This detailed work refutes old myths of slavery’s scarcity in this northern region.
The presentation is free to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Wall has been involved for over 40 years in educating the public about colonial American history through writing and museum work. Since 1995, she’s focused on New England’s early African American history resulting in two novels written for children.
To register, visit to kimballlibrary.com/calendar.
Hazardous waste collection in Derry
DERRY — A household hazardous waste collection event is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the West Running Brook Middle School, Route 28.
The collection is open to Derry and Londonderry residents.
Materials accepted include fertilizers, pesticides, acids, antifreeze, bathroom cleaners and more.
Things not accepted include alkaline batteries, ammunition and infectious wastes among others.
Participants are asked to stay inside their cars at the site.
Film explores anxiety crisis
PLAISTOW — The Center for Life Management and SoRock Coalition for Healthy Youth will present a local showing of the film, “Anxious Nation,” on Monday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St.
The feature film explores rising levels of anxiety among young people and is premiering nationwide during May Mental Health Awareness month.
The screening is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.
A panel of mental health professionals will be available to answer questions following the viewing.
To register for the May 22 screening, visit the Plaistow Public Library website at www.PlaistowLibrary.com.
Bird-watchers in Kingston
EAST KINGSTON — Learn about birds with Kirk Elwell, an expert bird watcher, on Saturday, June 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at 10 Autumn Lane.
No registration is required. Participants are asked to bring binoculars and water.
A rain date is scheduled for June 10.
For more information, email ekconservation@gmail.com.
Join Plaistow energy subcommittee
PLAISTOW — The town’s Energy Committee is looking for residents interested in serving on the Community Power Subcommittee to explore and implement a community power program to benefit the residents of Plaistow.
Those interested do not need to be a member of the Energy Committee or an expert in the field to join the committee. The subcommittee will work with a consultant on the development of this program.
Contact Dee Voss, the special projects coordinator for Plaistow, at dvoss@plaistow.com for more information.
Public hearing on Rte. 28 intersection
LONDONDERRY — There will be a public hearing to discuss proposed improvements to the intersection at Route 28 and Stonehenge Road on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 268 B Mammoth Road.
The project is intended to address safety concerns and reduce traveling speeds with a new roundabout, and improvements to existing pavement, grading, and drainage. This project may impact historical properties.
New trail system coming to Atkinson
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Conservation Commission is developing a new, universally-accessible trail system, located in Slade Town Forest.
The trail will be wheelchair accessible once completed.
It will provide a variety of immersive forest experiences and views of Stewart Farm Pond.
For more information, visit atkinsontrails.com/slade, or email atkinsontrails@gmail.com.
