ATKINSON — The Atkinson Historical Society will hold a presentation called “One-Room Rural School: The Romance and the Reality” by Steve Taylor on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Avenue.
Hundreds of one-room schools dotted the landscape of New Hampshire a century ago and were the backbone of primary education for generations of children.
Taylor will explore the lasting legacies of the one-room school and how they echo today.
He is a farmer, newspaperman and longtime public official. He has studied, written and spoken for many years about New Hampshire’s rural culture and the state’s agricultural history.
The presentation is free to the public. Refreshments will be provided. To register, go to kimballlibrary.com under the events page.
Sandown revives annual road race
SANDOWN — The Sandown Police Explorers will hold their 30th annual five-mile and 5K road race on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 8 a.m. kicking off at the Sandown fire station, 314 Main St.
The race will also end at that location.
The day begins with a 1K kid’s fun run at 7:30 a.m. There will be awards to the winners in each category, light refreshments, and raffle prizes after the race.
Register on Runreg.com by Thursday, July 27. The first 100 racers will receive a long sleeve t-shirt.
The five mile and 5K fee is $35. The kids’ 1K fun run asks only for a non-perishable food donation for the Sandown Food Pantry.
There will be same-day registration starting at 7 a.m. at the Sandown Town Hall.
Civil rights program set in Derry
DERRY — The Derry Public Library will offer an online program called “Civil Rights Investigation: Mississippi Burning” on Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m.
The program will investigate the disappearance of three civil rights workers during the Freedom Summer of 1964 using telephone conversations, oral histories and documents as evidence to solve the case.
It is presented by the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library.
Register at derrypl.org or call 603-432-6140.
Alzheimer’s support group to meet
HAMPTON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet on Monday, July 17, at 3 p.m. in person at Cornerstone at Hampton Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 298 Exeter Road.
Dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia isn’t easy, so it is helpful to share concerns and personal experiences with others.
Those in the group will learn about proven strategies to help better care for family members.
Space is limited. To reserve a spot, contact Director of Compass Programming Patricia Corso at 603-929-6300, or pcorso@cornerstonehampton.com.
Kingston car show, swap meet
KINGSTON — The Friends of the Kingston Historical Museum will host the first annual Kingston Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the Kingston Plains, Main Street.
The event will include the annual flea market, business showcase, artists and crafters and a car show.
The car show will be located in the center of the Kingston Plains and is an open invitation event to all vehicle makes and models. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a minimum donation of $5 requested.
There is no admission charge to the public for the car show.
Vendors looking to participate in the swap meet, flea market or business showcase should contact Ruth Albert at 603-642-5508 or Lesley Hume at kingstonmuseumfriends@gmail.com for an application.
